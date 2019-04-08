House leaders to meet over gender bill

To actualise the provision, Parliament was required to pass the bill within five years of the coming into force of the new Constitution on August 27, 2010.

The Constitution provides that not more than two-thirds of public and appointive public bodies shall be of the same gender.

By DAVID MWERE

The leadership of Parliament is expected to meet this week to discuss the way forward after the Court of Appeal faulted MPs for not passing the two-thirds gender bill as required by the Constitution.

The meeting, which seeks to study the court ruling, will bring together the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, the Majority and Minority leaders and whips of the two Houses as well as Parliament’s legal team.

Outside Parliament, there is a possibility of someone appealing the ruling on the basis that the National Assembly has been trying to enact the law, only that it has not been getting the numbers.

The ruling implies that anyone can petition for the dissolution of Parliament for failing to pass the law as required by the Constitution, which would mean MPs losing their seats.

The effect would be a government shutdown because there will be no MPs to appropriate funds for the national and county governments, and the Judiciary.

