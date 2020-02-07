By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Parliament is set to hold a special sitting on Monday to allow MPs to condole with the family of retired President Daniel Arap Moi who died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has already taken charge of security arrangements at Parliament ahead of arrival of the body which shall lie-in-State in Parliament for three days.

Mr Moi was the long serving MP for Baringo North from 1963 to 1966 when it was renamed Baringo Central. He held the seat until his retirement as President in 2002.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has approved a request by Leader of Majority Aden Duale to convene a special sitting of the House at 2.30pm.

The occasion will also be used to convey President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees for Cabinet, Mr Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Betty Maina (Trade and Industrialisation) as well as six Principal Secretaries for vetting.

Mr Duale will lead the House in conveying special condolences of the House following the Presidential Proclamation regarding the passing of the second president.

Advertisement

The session will be held ahead of his burial at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

“That, following the Presidential Proclamation …, the condolences of this House be recorded in honour of the retired President’s long service to this House, his selfless and exemplary service to the republic and for promoting good neighbourliness and stability in the region,” reads Mr Duale’s motion.

The Business Daily yesterday learnt that Kenyans with national Identity Cards (IDs) will be allowed to access the precincts of Parliament to view the body and pay their last respects to the departed President.

Top military commanders held a closed-door meeting yesterday morning that was chaired by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and attended by his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye at Parliament Buildings to map out security and protocol arrangements for the State funeral of Mr Moi.

Shortly after the meeting, military officers in full combat gear took over strategic positions in Parliament.