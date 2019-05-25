By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and allies of deputy president William Ruto on Saturday clashed over the fake gold scandal.

Speaking in Kakamega County, Mr Odinga maintained that he is the one who blew the whistle regarding the scandal.

But in Narok County, several MPs allied to the deputy president alleged that Mr Odinga was part of the fraudsters in the fake gold scandal and urged him to come clean on the matter.

DIRTY DEALINGS

Mr Ruto, however, declined to comment on the saga.

In Kakamega, Mr Odinga told off those linking him to the scandal saying there is no way he could have been involved in the dirty dealings.

While distancing himself from the scam, Mr Odinga maintained that he was the whistle-blower after those who had been conned sought his help.

Mr Odinga said he assisted them by calling for investigations.

“Those who had lost their money in the saga sought my intervention. When I discovered the level of fraud in the whole issue, I blew out the scandal and demanded for proper investigations,” he said.

GOLD THIEVES

He castigated those calling for investigations against him saying the gold thieves are well-known and are trying to divert the whole issue through empty talk.

While saying the truth about the issue will soon come out, Mr Odinga said investigations were already going on and the perpetrators would soon be apprehended.

“Those who have been cheating people, taking their money and promising fake gold will soon be brought to book,” he said.

Mr Odinga was speaking at Shibuye village in Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega during the burial of the late Julius Atsango, the brother of Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

But in Narok, Mr Ruto’s allies asked Mr Odinga to own up to being part of the fake gold syndicate.

EVIDENCE

They said there was compelling evidence that the opposition chief had a hand in the alleged gold crime.

Speaking in Narok East constituency where Mr Ruto launched various development projects, the leaders said it was time the Directorate of Criminal Investigations recorded statement from Mr Odinga over the scam.

Those who attended were Governor Samuel ole Tunai, Narok East MP Ken Aramat, Woman Representative Soipan Tuya, Nominated MP David Sankok and Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka.

Mr Aramat and Ms Tuya said Mr Odinga cannot be part of the criminal transaction and pretend to be a whistle-blower at the same time “after he had been unmasked”.

“We call on the investigating agencies to do their work over the fake gold. If Raila does not record a statement, then we would know that the DCI is engaging in a cover up,” said Ms Tuya.

She regretted that individuals pushing for their interests would go to an extent of tainting Kenya’s international profile.

“We are now at risk of being tagged criminals by foreigners. Yet, for a long time, we have guarded our image globally,” noted Ms Tuya.

REFUND MONEY

Mr Aramat urged Mr Odinga and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula to refund the money allegedly offered to them for the supply of the said gold.

He noted that it was sad that leaders of their stature would engage in shady businesses.

“Yet they would move around the country purporting to be anti-corruption crusaders. What an irony?” he posed.

Mr Sankok noted that some people who had been known for their “political conmanship” had gone a notch higher to engage in “international conmanship".

“They are now making foreign trips swindling leaders of their money in the name of selling them gold. We should not allow such people to be our leaders,” said Mr Sankok.

GOLD SCAM

He was supported by Mr Musyoka who called on Mr Odinga to carry his own cross in the gold scam.

“You cannot ask Kenyans to support your leadership yet you are engaging in criminal activities in foreign countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ruto challenged his fellow leaders to use the available space for the transformation of the country.