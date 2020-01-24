President Kenyatta told the more than 400 elders and politicians that he is keen on leaving a legacy of a united country.

He said that Mr Kenyatta, who is so passionate about the BBI, urged the elders to popularise the report.

Mr Kenyatta has in the past refused to be drawn into the succession debate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will not go for a third term in 2022.

In a meeting attended by politicians and Kikuyu Council of Elders at Gicheha Farm in Nakuru on January 17, 2020, the Head of State confirmed that he was not keen on going for another term.

This comes when the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is gathering momentum.

SUCCESSION DEBATE

Mr Kenyatta has in the past refused to be drawn into the succession debate. Instead, he has insisted that he is only interested in pushing for his development Agenda through the Big Four Agenda.

An elder who attended the meeting said that the Constitution is clear on the two terms for the President and it would not be prudent for the President to go for a third term.

“It is not possible for Mr Kenyatta to run again after the end of his term (in 2022) because the law doesn’t allow him,” said the elder.

A senior Kikuyu Council of Elders official told the Nation that the President is not interested in a third term.

“He said he will not vie for the presidency in 2022 and he will be an ordinary raia (citizen) like us. He said he will not waste even a single minute after his term comes to an end and that is why he is keen on pushing for BBI that will distribute the national cake to all Kenyans,” said another elder.

UNITY

The elder said that President told the more than 400 elders and politicians that he is keen on leaving a legacy of a united country.

“The President said he will work tirelessly until his last day in office to ensure he leaves a united country,” he said.

During the meeting, Governor Lee Kinyanjui was told to work closely with the elders to popularise BBI in Nakuru County.