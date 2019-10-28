By JILL NAMATSI

More by this Author

There are 118,658 registered voters in Kibra constituency, Nairobi County, the IEBC has announced in a Gazette notice, amid preparations for the by-election on November 7.

The notice dated October 25 and signed by Mr Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, said revision of the voters' register had been completed following a voter verification exercise.

The IEBC said Laini Saba has 17,455 voters, Lindi 16,688, Makina 25,695, Woodley/ Kenyatta Golf Course 28,066 and Sarangombe 30,754.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), whose leader is Mr Raila Odinga, earlier said it needed scrutinise he register so that supporters are not kept from voting because of missing names.

And during a rally in the area on Sunday, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said they will march to Anniversary Towers, where the offices of the IEBC are, if they do not get the list of all presiding officers and clerks before Tuesday.

CAMPAIGNS

Advertisement

ODM, Jubilee Party, Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress all campaigned in Kibra on Sunday, with a little over a week left to the mini poll.

The parties' candidates are Bernard Imran Okoth, McDonald Mariga, Khamisi Butichi and Eliud Owalo respectively.

ODM leaders said they were certain about a win but Deputy President William Ruto said only Jubilee and Mr Mariga can change the constituency.

Kibra has in the past been plagued by election violence, poverty and lack of proper housing.

The by-election follows the death of MP Ken Okoth in July after a long battle with colon cancer.