The electoral commission has summoned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders over violence witnessed in Kibra by-election campaigns at the weekend.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given the Raila Odinga-led party 24 hours to respond to the complaint filed by Jubilee’s Kibra candidate McDonald Mariga Wanyama.

In the letter to the commission, ODM is accused of breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct after its supporters are alleged to have attacked, disrupted and damaged motor vehicles used in Mr Mariga's campaign.

The party leaders are also accused of instigating violence and planning to cause chaos in the run-up to the November 7 by-election.

“You are hereby required within 24 hours from the date of service hereof to file a response to the said complaint. Should you fail to file a response and enter an appearance within the time mentioned above, the complaint will be heard and determined in your absence,” reads the letter dated October 15 and signed by IEBC's acting Director Legal and Public Affairs, Ms Salome Oyugi.

The letter is addressed to ODM chairman John Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly Minority Leader and Suba South MP.

The hearing of the compliant will take place on Friday, October 18 at 10am at the IEBC offices at Anniversary Towers, Nairobi.

The complaint by Mr Mariga alleges that he was attacked on two different occasions over the last weekend.

He said that while en route to one of his campaign rallies, he was attacked alongside his supporters by ODM backers who were allegedly acting on instructions from the party’s leadership.

“I have herein attached a video of one of the occasions where the said instructions were being issued and the photos of the damaged vehicle, billboard together with the injured person,” said Mr Mariga in the complaint letter.

The former footballer further stated that on Sunday, while attending a church service at Emmanuel PCEA Church in Sarang’ombe Ward, they were again attacked by goons who said they were supporters of ODM’s candidate Bernard Imran Okoth.