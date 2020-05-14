Isaac Ruto denies claims of helicopter lift to State House

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto has refuted claims that he was picked by a helicopter on Wednesday morning and dropped at State House, even with speculations rife that he was set for appointment to a top State job.

The former Bomet Governor clarified that he had indeed travelled from his rural home at Tumoi village, Chepalungu Constituency on Wednesday to Nairobi with his wife and landed at Wilson Airport, but added that the trip had no connection to State House.

“It is true, I flew to Nairobi from Bomet this morning with my wife who is in the essential service sector and who was required for an official engagement by her employer in Nairobi,” said Mr Ruto via telephone from Wilson Airport.

“As we speak, I am waiting for my car to pick me to my residence in Nairobi. I am surprised by the speculation and stories flying back and forth on social media linking my travel to the political realignments in the country.”

The rumour had generated a lot of political anxiety as President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be crafting a team of professionals and politicians to be appointed to various positions in an impending cabinet reshuffle.

However, Mr Ruto dismissed claims of any political involvement, adding that it is not unusual for him to use helicopters to various destinations.

"People should not read too much into this," he said.

The former Council of Governors chairman had been working closely with Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi after the last general election before backing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Presidential run-off which was boycotted by ODM leader Raila Odinga.