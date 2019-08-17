By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A section of Isiolo leaders have backed the Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo proposed constitutional changes.

Led by the County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and chairperson of Isiolo Interfaith Council Ahmed Sett, the leaders said reducing the number of elected leaders will save more funds for development.

SALARIES

“A lot of money goes to salaries and allowances and reducing the seats will enable the government save funds that can be used in addressing challenges facing our country such as hunger. Most of the proposals are good but we need to amend a few,” Mr Sett told journalists in Isiolo town on Saturday.

Ms Jaldesa supported the creation of ward development fund and increased budgetary allocations to counties.

She argued that this will make devolution felt at the grassroots.

“Increased allocations to the counties will see improved services at our hospitals, increased bursary allocations to the needy students and mitigation of drought effects,” said Ms Jaldesa.

SAVING MONEY

She added that she would not mind scrapping of the woman representative seat for the sake of saving money to improve lives of Kenyans.

The legislator however, took issue with a clause that seeks to abolish the 290 constituencies and instead have the 47 counties turned into constituencies.

“The proposal to reduce the number of constituencies and wards will affect devolution and there is need to come up with a clear formula to ensure that we strike some balance especially in the marginalised areas,” she said.