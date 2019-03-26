 Jubilee MPs dare ODM on Ruto impeachment - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Politics

Jubilee MPs vow to protect DP Ruto against impeachment

Tuesday March 26 2019

Ruto with Waluke

A file photo of DP William Ruto (C) with Sirisia MP John Waluke and other leaders during a ceremony at Bunambo Primary School in Bungoma County. PHOTO | CHARLES KIMANI | DPPS 

In Summary

  • The grounds for removal are gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, and gross misconduct.
  • The MPs said that the Orange party does not have the numbers both in the Senate and the National Assembly.
  • To impeach the DP, the Constitution stipulates that a member of the National Assembly must have the support of at least a third of all the members before moving the motion.
Advertisement
By SAMWEL OWINO
More by this Author

A section of Jubilee legislators has vowed to protect Deputy President William Ruto should the Orange Democratic Movement initiate an impeachment motion against him.  

The lawmakers asked ODM to provide evidence that the Dr Ruto has grossly violated the Constitution to warrant to his impeachment.

The MPs, who were addressing a press conference at Parliament buildings, said that such a move was bound to fail since the Orange party does not have the numbers both in the Senate and the National Assembly.

The MPs at the press conference included Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga MP), Cate Waruguru (Laikipia MP), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Kipsengret Koros (Sigowet-Soin), Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central), Joyce Korir (Bomet MP), Tecla Tum (Nandi), Gideon Keter (nominated), Caleb Kositany (Soi).

PROTECT PARTY

“President (Uhuru) Kenyatta meant well through the handshake but Mr Odinga came to abuse people and bring impeachment motions,” added Sirisia MP John Waluke.

Related Content

“We are aware of the scheme of ODM, we want to tell them that we are ready to protect our party. We will not allow you (Odinga) to disenfranchise individuals in our party,” added Mr Barasa.

To impeach the deputy president, the Constitution stipulates that a member of the National Assembly must have the support of at least a third of all the members before moving the motion.

The grounds for removal are gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, and gross misconduct.

CHARGES

Once the motion is approved by the Speaker, Parliament must convene a meeting of the Senate to hear the charges against Mr Ruto, after which a committee comprising 11 senators will investigate Mr Orengo’s allegations.

Should the committee find no substantive wrongdoing on the part of Mr Ruto, Mr Orengo’s motion would be dropped.

However, if it confirms the allegations, the Senate, after according Mr Ruto an opportunity to defend himself, will vote on the impeachment charges.

Mr Orengo will need at least two-thirds of his colleagues to vote against Mr Ruto for his impeachment motion to succeed.

Related Stories

8  hours ago

Raila allies plot to impeach Ruto over ‘gross misconduct’

None of the claims against Mr Ruto have been proven in court or elsewhere.

  • Fri Mar 08 21:16:00 EAT 2019 MPs defend Raila after clash with Ruto
  • Sat Mar 09 16:32:07 EAT 2019 Ruto says Raila out to split Jubilee
  • Sat Mar 16 11:00:00 EAT 2019 I'll not let Raila split Jubilee, Ruto vows - VIDEO
  • 2 days ago Moment of truth in Uhuru, Ruto ties - VIDEO