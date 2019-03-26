By SAMWEL OWINO

A section of Jubilee legislators has vowed to protect Deputy President William Ruto should the Orange Democratic Movement initiate an impeachment motion against him.

The lawmakers asked ODM to provide evidence that the Dr Ruto has grossly violated the Constitution to warrant to his impeachment.

The MPs, who were addressing a press conference at Parliament buildings, said that such a move was bound to fail since the Orange party does not have the numbers both in the Senate and the National Assembly.

The MPs at the press conference included Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga MP), Cate Waruguru (Laikipia MP), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Kipsengret Koros (Sigowet-Soin), Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central), Joyce Korir (Bomet MP), Tecla Tum (Nandi), Gideon Keter (nominated), Caleb Kositany (Soi).

PROTECT PARTY

“President (Uhuru) Kenyatta meant well through the handshake but Mr Odinga came to abuse people and bring impeachment motions,” added Sirisia MP John Waluke.

“We are aware of the scheme of ODM, we want to tell them that we are ready to protect our party. We will not allow you (Odinga) to disenfranchise individuals in our party,” added Mr Barasa.

To impeach the deputy president, the Constitution stipulates that a member of the National Assembly must have the support of at least a third of all the members before moving the motion.

The grounds for removal are gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, and gross misconduct.

CHARGES

Once the motion is approved by the Speaker, Parliament must convene a meeting of the Senate to hear the charges against Mr Ruto, after which a committee comprising 11 senators will investigate Mr Orengo’s allegations.

Should the committee find no substantive wrongdoing on the part of Mr Ruto, Mr Orengo’s motion would be dropped.

However, if it confirms the allegations, the Senate, after according Mr Ruto an opportunity to defend himself, will vote on the impeachment charges.