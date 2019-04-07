By NDUNG’U GACHANE

By NICHOLAS KOMU

Two Jubilee groups on Sunday pitched tent in central Kenya where they traded barbs, giving contradicting opinions on the state of the ruling party.

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto maintained that there is no rift in the government.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki, the Ruto allies worshipped at AIPCA Mukurwe Church in Gatanga where they assured Jubilee supporters that the party was still intact and uniting the country.

'DIVISIVE TALK'

But the anti-Ruto group was in Nyeri town where they painted a grim picture of the state of affairs within Jubilee.

Under the veil of the fight against corruption, the Ngunjiri Wambugu-led Kieleweke movement declared war on their Tanga Tanga counterparts.

“Every time we talk about corruption they tremble. Now they are trying to frustrate the President and the institutions leading the fight against corruption because they know where they stand,” Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said during the rally.

They accused Ruto allies of betraying the party and their constituents by backing a leader whose integrity is questionable.

But Prof Kindiki called on Jubilee leaders to shun divisive talk.

"Some leaders are going round the country associating Deputy President with corruption. They can’t assume the role of investigators, the prosecutors and the judges. We will not allow people to destroy the reputation of leaders who have the potential of leading this nation," he said.

‘INSEPARABLE FRIENDS’

Team Tanga Tanga claimed that the opposition is on a mission to portray Dr Ruto as a corrupt leader so that he may not participate in 2022 General Election.

Mr Murkomen claimed Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto are “inseparable friends” who have worked together and will still work together in 2022 race.

"In 2013, Dr Ruto did not give conditions before supporting his presidential bid…In 2022, we shall ask Kenyans to vote for Mr Ruto without conditions," he said.

Mr Murkomen accused the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga of trying to split Jubilee, claiming he has failed to put his house in order leading to loss of two parliamentary by-elections.

Maragua MP Mary Waithira said they will support the Deputy President in 2022.

"When a visitor comes to your house, he is shown where to stay. A visitor does not dictate by running the affairs of the house," she said.

Although Nduati Ngugi is the MP for Gatanga, Kandara MP Alice Wahome led the Tanga Tanga team and moderated the session. Mr Ngugi is seen as a supporter of the anti-Ruto camp.

But in Nyeri, the anti-Ruto group accused Nyeri leaders of abandoning the President since only Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu was present at the rally.

“The people who are frustrating the president are the same people you elected on a Jubilee ticket. Instead of standing with the president in the war against corruption they have decided to roam around politicking,” said Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda said central does not owe Mr Ruto any debt for backing Mr Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.