By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

Jubilee Party will field a candidate in the November 7 Kibra parliamentary by-election.

Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Monday said the decision was arrived at following consultations within the party leadership.

“Our analysis and consultations confirm that our Jubilee Party is competitive enough in the forthcoming political contest," he said in a statement on Monday.

He added: "It is noteworthy that the neighbouring Lang’ata Constituency was won by Jubilee party candidate contrary to conventional political analysis.”

Jubilee’s Nixon Korir won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

Mr Tuju asked aspirants to apply for the party ticket adding that the conditions and timelines will be in accordance with the dictates of the party National Elections Board.

“We are therefore giving notice to our members who are interested in contesting the seat on a Jubilee party ticket to forward their applications to the National Elections Board. Details may be obtained from the party’s directorate of elections,” added Mr Tuju.

Prior to Mr Tuju’s announcement, there were claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party would not field a candidate in favour of Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate in the spirit of the March 9, 2018 handshake.

In April, ODM withdrew its candidate from the Wajir West parliamentary race in favour of Jubilee.