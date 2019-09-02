By SAMWEL OWINO

Jubilee Party on Monday nominated football star McDonald Mariga as its candidate for the November 7 Kibra parliamentary by-election.

Party National Election Board Chairman Andrew Musangi said after interviewing 16 candidates who expressed interest in the seat, Mr Mariga demonstrated passion, zeal and energy to carry the party flag.

Mr Mariga will now face Orange Democratic Movement candidate.

The Kibra seat fell vacant after the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26,2019 at The Nairobi Hospital.

The 32-year-old player who played for Italian football giants Inter Milan is currently without a club. He has previously played for various football clubs around the world among them Real Sociedad, Parma, Helsingborg and Real Oviedo.

Other candidates who had shown interest in the Jubilee party ticket included Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Oscar Kambona, Bukachi Chapia, Jane Githaiga, Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Timothy Kaimenyi and Geoffrey Mwangi.