By DAVID MUCHUI

The Registrar of Political Parties has said that the intention to change Jubilee Party's National Management Committee followed the law as it was signed off by bona fide officials.

This comes after Deputy President William Ruto said the intention to change members of the NMC was being done by “some shadowy characters”.

He termed the changes fraudulent.

But in a press statement on Tuesday, Registrar Ann Nderitu said the notification of the changes was received on February 4 and gazetted on April 6 as required by the law.

“The Registrar of Political Parties, upon receiving duly signed statutory forms and minutes by the Jubilee Party’s authorised officials … caused to be published as legally required, the change vide Gazette Notice No. 3084…” she said.

She added that the received varied feedback from the party's elected leaders and members.

“The office will collate and analyse the submissions received as soon as is practically possible and deal with the submissions as per laid down procedure and the law,” she said.

THE OFFICIALS

Jubilee Party has picked Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Mr Walter Nyambati, Ms Jane Nampaso and Mr James Waweru as NMC officials.

According to DP Ruto, however, the National Executive Committee (NEC) has never reconstituted the committee hence the changes were illegal.