 Mawathe holds on to Embakasi South seat - Daily Nation
Julius Mawathe wins Embakasi South by-election

Saturday April 6 2019

Julius Mawathe

Newly-elected Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe makes his acceptance speech on April 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Sumra conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Mawathe.
  • He pledged to work with Mr Mawathe in building a united Embakasi South.
By BRIAN OKINDA
Wiper party candidate Julius Mawathe has won the Embakasi South parliamentary by-election.

Mr Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes to defeat ODM's Irshad Sumra who got 7,988 votes.

Other contestants were Ramesh Gorassia who got 323 votes, Zablon Rashid (321), Urbanus Kalumba (119), Alexander Mulatya (97) Samwel Masaki (49), Jairus Musyoka (36), Angela Nyalita (35), Peter Ogeta (26).

Bottom five were, Credius Oigara (21), Augustine Kavindu (13), Roseline Awino (16), Enos Nyakweba (4) and Enoch Nyaribori (0).

The parliamentary seat that fell vacant in December last year after a successful petition.

Former MP Sumra successfully filed a petition challenging the election of Mr Mawathe culminating in the Supreme Court’s decision of December 21, 2018 nullifying the election.

Mr Sumra conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Mawathe. He pledged to work with Mr Mawathe in building a united Embakasi South.

