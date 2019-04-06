By BRIAN OKINDA

More by this Author

Wiper party candidate Julius Mawathe has won the Embakasi South parliamentary by-election.

Mr Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes to defeat ODM's Irshad Sumra who got 7,988 votes.

Other contestants were Ramesh Gorassia who got 323 votes, Zablon Rashid (321), Urbanus Kalumba (119), Alexander Mulatya (97) Samwel Masaki (49), Jairus Musyoka (36), Angela Nyalita (35), Peter Ogeta (26).

Bottom five were, Credius Oigara (21), Augustine Kavindu (13), Roseline Awino (16), Enos Nyakweba (4) and Enoch Nyaribori (0).

The parliamentary seat that fell vacant in December last year after a successful petition.

Former MP Sumra successfully filed a petition challenging the election of Mr Mawathe culminating in the Supreme Court’s decision of December 21, 2018 nullifying the election.