 Jumwa handed lifeline in ODM row - Daily Nation
Tribunal extends orders against Aisha Jumwa's ODM expulsion

Tuesday March 12 2019

Jumwa and Dori

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Msambweni's Suleiman Dori (L) address the media at Park hotel in Nairobi after facing the ODM National Executive Council over disloyalty, January 24, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By SAM KIPLAGAT
Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa was once again reprieved on Tuesday, by the disputes tribunal's extension of orders stopping her expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal gave Raila Odinga's party 10 days to file its response.

The tribunal first came to Ms Jumwa's rescue on March 4, its deputy registrar stopping the removal of Ms Jumwa's name from the list of ODM members.

ODM party delegates voted to eject the member of parliament for disloyalty, owing to her support for Deputy President William Ruto and his bid for the presidency come 2022.

She was to suffer this punishment alongside Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori but he apologised and was spared.

Mr Odinga's party accused them of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires that year.

Ms Jumwa has fought against her punishment, accusing the party of disregard for the law, corruption and double standards, where her Mr Dori is concerned.

“I will pick up the fight from where they left off. The journey has begun,” she said on March 3. "Aisha Jumwa is now stronger than before. I am not a person you scare with threats.”

The ODM leader has told her that she will return to the fold only after apologising.

