By WANJOHI GITHAE

When he first appeared on national television to give a briefing on Covid-19, he instantly became a social media sensation.

Mr Mutahi Kagwe had not yet even received his first salary as Cabinet Secretary for Health when he was thrown into the deep end of chairing the task force on the fight againt the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He was a stark contrast to his predecessor. The American media took notice of his demeanour and poured accolades on him.

Soon, as numbers of Covid-19 positive cases surged, his tone changed. He started sounding like a discipline master, like the deputy headteacher of a rural high school.

Unlike the deputy headteacher who gets fresh students every year and, therefore, his tough talk sounds new to some students, Mr Kagwe has had no such luck.

His message started becoming predictable; predicting doom if certain measures are not taken. Social media enthusiasts even prepared a script, leaving out the numbers that were to be filled by ministry technocrats.

He would drop hints that all may not be well and, therefore, government would “soon” start carrying out mass tests.

Not much has come from the mass tests promise. Mr Kagwe is a politician, after all, and words are his stock in trade.

FUNDS MISAPPROPRIATION

When he was hosted at a Kikuyu language radio station, he was asked why those arrested for flouting the curfew restrictions were being asked to pay for their upkeep in quarantine yet the government had set aside money for curfew-related issues.

He retorted by asking why the people allowed themselves to be arrested in the first place.

Mr Kagwe’s luck appears to have run out after allegations surfaced that donor money meant for the Covid-19 fight had not been well used at Afya House.

But like all politicians, Mr Kagwe is not one to go down easily and he was quick to come up with an explanation, no matter how unconvincing it was to the public.

The Health CS has one unique character that makes him stand out. Kenya has seen siblings serve in Parliament together, like Oburu Oginga and Raila Odinga.

We have also seen father and son in Parliament - Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Raila Odinga.

Mr Kagwe served not only in Parliament but also in Cabinet with his father-in-law, the late John Michuki. Anne Wanjiku Michuki-Mutahi is the deputy chief of staff in charge of SMEs.

ICT PLAYER

One wonders whose argument would win at Cabinet meetings chaired by President Mwai Kibaki. Coincidentally, Kangema, represented by Michuki, and Mukurwe-ini by Kagwe, both border Kibaki’s Othaya on opposite ends.

At the end of the Kibaki administration, Mr Kagwe came back as the first Nyeri senator. He braved the TNA wave to be elected on a NARC ticket.

He lost out in the 2017 elections and stayed out in the political cold.

In Nyeri, Mr Kagwe is respected, having been tapped to be the Master of Ceremonies of choice whenever there is an important national occasion.

When he speaks in Kiswahili, he has been compared to President Kibaki, using that disinterested drawl to pass a message that makes one mistakenly think the speaker is constrained to speak in that language.

His lectures at the podium have prodded, encouraged, rebuked and promised hell if instructions from the government are not followed.

Mr Kagwe was born and brought up in Mukurwe-ini. He attended Kihate Primary School and sat his O-levels at Kagumo High School.

At the University of Nairobi, he studied Insurance Law before furthering his education at the United States International University, where he undertook a Master's degree in Business Administration.

It was during his stint as ICT Minister that Kenya ditched expensive satellite technology and embraced fibre optic cables that would see a drastic drop in call tariffs and an increase in internet speeds, thus changing forever how Kenyans communicated with each other and the rest of the world.

MEDIA SCRUTINY

Documents tabled in Parliament during his vetting put Mr Kagwe’s wealth at Sh667.8 million.

At Afya House, he has become the favourite of wannabe social media comedians who have artfully tried to master his style.

There has been word that Mr Kagwe is destined to greater things politically, but his style at the ministry of Health, thanks to Covid-19, has the potential to make or break his reputation with Kenyans.

Every day, editors try to get past his 15 minutes of fame in front of cameras by giving readers a new perspective.

Mr Kagwe must embrace the fact that, unlike in his first days when his announcements made it to page one of newspapers and were the first items on TV news, today editors are moving beyond the script and shining light on the parastatals under his watch.

He will have to contend with reality that as long as Covid-19 is with us, every aspect of his ministry and the parastatals he oversees will be scrutinised.

The budget issue is just the tip of the iceberg. By the time the media is through with him, every Kenyan will be aware of his ministry inside out.

Therefore, shunning cameras just because of one hostile headline is not the way to go.

Questions on the overall ministry budget and its usage, the Kenya Medical Research Institute, National Research Fund, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, the state of patients in hospitals, and that pesky question of just how much tea costs will follow Mr Kagwe as long as he stays in the ministry.