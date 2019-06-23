By KITAVI MUTUA

By PIUS MAUNDU

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka faces an uphill task of revamping his party in efforts to regain control of Ukambani amid renewed internal wrangling and jostling for positions by his lieutenants.

The region that has provided him overwhelming support in the last three general elections is fragmented more than ever before, the latest blow to Mr Musyoka being his recent bitter fallout with Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana.

WOOING KEY LEADERS

Mr Musyoka has embarked on wooing key leaders and former allies back to the party, including several Jubilee politicians to strengthen the outfit and bolster his presidential bid.

Several politicians who rooted for President Uhuru Kenyatta against Mr Musyoka’s National Super Alliance (Nasa), including Jubilee MPs Nimrod Mbai (Kitui east) and Dr Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) are among leaders who have embraced the Wiper leader recently.

Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba, who is serving his second term as an Independent, has also announced plans to join Wiper party.

The Jubilee politicians including former MPs Philip Kaloki, Joe Mutambu, Kisoi Munyao, Kalembe Ndile and Kiema Kilonzo are among Mr Musyoka’s opponents who have changed tune.

"This time we are working close to Kalonzo despite my previous hardline positions against him. We have to work as one this time round," Mr Ndile told a rally attended by Mr Musyoka a week ago.

JUBILEE TICKET

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, is among the leaders who have become part of Mr Musyoka's entourage whenever he tours the region.

"Former President Mwai Kibaki attempted several times before he became the president. Mr Musyoka has vied only once," said Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu at a party hosted by Kathiani MP Robert Mbui at Mbuuni Primary School in Machakos County a week ago.

"As we head towards 2022, we have to condemn Ukambani leaders who are bent on scattering the Kamba vote. Prof Kibwana should stop disrespecting Kalonzo and instead be prepared to face him at the Wiper party nominations," said Mr Mbui.

ESTRANGED CHAIRMAN

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi called on Mr Musyoka who was present to crack the whip on Prof Kibwana, the party’s estranged chairman.

The only MP who was elected on a Jubilee ticket in Machakos county, Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) excited Wiper supporters a fortnight ago when he recognised Mr Musyoka as the most prominent politician from the Kamba community.

However, these political realignments that are intended to strengthen the Wiper party have triggered fresh internal wrangling with some MPs increasingly becoming jittery about the new arrangement.

Fuelling the rift is the scramble for key county positions including the coveted governorship and senatorial seats, which Mr Musyoka is using to entice politicians from other parties.

BIG CASUALTIES

These fights are intense in Makueni and Machakos counties where Wiper insiders fear they could be big casualties if Mr Musyoka overlooks them in favour of the newcomers.

The entry of Mr Musimba, who is a front-runner in the race to succeed Prof Kibwana in Makueni, has seen Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr openly threaten to quit, accusing the party of rewarding rebels as he feels he should be the natural choice.

In Machakos, several candidates including the chief executive of Kenya Film Classification Board Dr Ezekiel Mutua, former senator Johnstone Muthama and MPs Robert Mbui and Patrick Makau are jostling to succeed Dr Alfred Mutua.