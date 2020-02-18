Mr Musyoka said: "I believe that Ukambani will henceforth speak in one voice".

Further, the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader said that he is ready to shelve his 2022 presidential ambitions should his supporters urge him to do so.

By PIUS MAUNDU

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Tuesday declared that they have ended their political rivalry in a rare show of unity.

The two leaders pledged to work together to develop the Ukambani region.

The politicians made the announcement during the burial of Mzee John Mulwa Kang'aatu in Mbuani village, Machakos County.

The duo have for many years differed on political grounds.

They were first seen together last week ahead of the burial of former president Daniel Moi, fuelling speculation that the political rivals were closing ranks.

"I respect Kalonzo Musyoka. We have disagreed ideologically. As the Kamba nation we have to examine what the BBI has for the Kamba nation.

"This can only be realised when the Kamba nation is united. We shall talk about politics in future after addressing the needs of our people," Dr Mutua said amid cheers.

Further, the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader said that he is ready to shelve his 2022 presidential ambitions should his supporters urge him to do so.

Mr Musyoka said: "I believe that Ukambani will henceforth speak in one voice".

The two blamed propagandists for dividing them over the years.

Mr Musyoka laughed at earlier claims by Mr Mutua that he had reached political plateau saying that he was the closest to ascending to State House. Dr Mutua on his side warned his supporters against attacking Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka commended Dr Mutua for agreeing to work with him, adding that the new found unity had enhanced his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Wiper leader used the speaking opportunity at the burial event to woo politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto in the region to his (Mr Musyoka's) camp.

Mourners eulogised the former Kanu official and businessman in the matatu industry as a God fearing philanthropist, who supported many development projects in the region and advanced evangelism through building churches.

He is survived by a widow Mary Nthambi, 9 children, 28 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Others who attended the ceremony include Transport Chief Administrative Secretary, Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Machakos Speaker Florence Mwangangi, Machakos Woman Representative, Joyce Kamene, former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, and Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, and his counterparts, Daniel Maanzo (Makueni) and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East).