Kalonzo plans to end rocky affair with Muungano

By PIUS MAUNDU

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has moved to end the relationship between the party and Muungano as his feud with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana heightens.

Prof Kibwana abandoned Muungano after leading it to join Wiper ahead of the 2017 polls in a deal meant to bolster Mr Musyoka’s stake in the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The two parties have been working together in Makueni, amid sustained discontent, and have gobbled up assembly leadership positions jointly as the majority coalition.

Mr Musyoka has accused Makueni MCAs of being loyal to Prof Kibwana and hopes that the divorce will enable him flex muscles and bring his house to order ahead of the 2022 polls.

“The coalition agreement was meant for one year and it has lapsed. We are going to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to make her aware that there is now no political relationship between Wiper and Muungano. This will put to an end the double loyalty at the assembly,” Mr Musyoka said on Monday at Ikoyo in Makueni County where he had met some area leaders.

DISUNITY

Muungano partly leader Titus Muunda, in a rejoinder, welcomed Mr Musyoka’s move, saying his party’s relationship with Wiper had been rocky.

“Muungano had agreed to work with Wiper to avoid bad blood in Makueni ahead of the 2017 polls. Unfortunately, this has not been realised because Wiper has been disrespectful to smaller parties.

"We wanted to terminate the deal earlier ourselves. The divorce will make us free to associate with other political actors,” Mr Muunda told the Nation in an interview.

Muungano has 10 MCAs in the 48-member assembly, which is dominated by Wiper lawmakers.

Divorcing Muungano is expected to realign the assembly leadership.

BLAME GAME

Prof Kibwana, who was re-elected on a Wiper ticket, which he later led for some time as chairman, has disagreed in principle with Mr Musyoka.

He accuses Mr Musyoka of not being committed to developing the region. Mr Musyoka, for his part, accuses the governor of disloyalty.

Meanwhile, Mr Musyoka has also embraced some former Makueni MCAs who had been discredited by Prof Kibwana.

They are former county assembly Speaker Stephen Ngelu, former majority leader Francis Mutuku, former chief whip Jackson Ngovi and former deputy Speaker Bernard Musau.

The regrouping of the politicians, whose reign was marred by incessant clashes with Prof Kibwana’s administration, has set tongues wagging.

They have teamed up with a clique of Wiper-nominated MCAs who have been critical of the executive.