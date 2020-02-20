Kalonzo roots for early referendum

He also wants ward representatives reduced from 1,500 to 700 and a 20 per cent increase in their pay.

Wiper party leader calls for a plebiscite to be held by end of September with question proposed in June.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has proposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team to formulate a referendum question by June this year, and that a plebiscite be held by the end of September.

Mr Musyoka said the referendum should not clash with preparations for the 2022 General Election.

“The BBI task force should propose a referendum question before the end of June 2020,” he said Wednesday during the fourth day of the BBI report validation hearings at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

His views match proposals forwarded by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, who wants the referendum held as early as possible, with party luminaries such as Siaya Senator James Orengo calling for a June deadline.

Mr Musyoka proposed the creation of three additional counties — Gucha, Maua and Mwingi. He also wants ward representatives reduced from 1,500 to 700 and a 20 per cent increase in their pay. He supported the creation of a prime minister’s post but warned that the holder should enjoy the security of tenure.

The premier, he said, should coordinate government business in Parliament and be fired only when a motion to dismiss him or her is approved by at least two thirds of the members.

Mr Muskoka’s deputy, Mr Farah Maalim, however called for a pure parliamentary system, which he said is the best way to bring about inclusivity.

The Deputy Governors Forum called for well-defined functions for their offices. They said governors should be compelled to assign a ministerial job to their deputies, who will be the leader of government business in the assembly and represent the executive during question-and-answer sessions.

The deputies also termed as too restrictive the proposal to compel a governor to nominate a person of the opposite gender for the office.

‘Scrap’ SRC

If the office of the deputy governor falls vacant, they submitted, the governor should nominate a replacement within 30 days or that role should go to the assembly Speaker, who should have powers to name a deputy. Forum chairman and Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki said governors should serve one seven-year term “so as to enable provision of services with minimal political interruptions.” The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) called for the strengthening of the Employment and Labour Relations Court and the disbanding of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, saying it was not serving its purpose.

Cotu supported the establishment of a Health Service Commission to manage the human resource aspects of health workers.

The Young People Welfare Association said public officials should be made to use public hospitals and the National Health Insurance Fund and that political party funding should be pegged on representation of the youth.

The Kenya Disabled Parliamentarians Association (Kedipa) said the position of prime minister should be reserved for people with disabilities.

The MPs said the disabled should get five per cent of Cabinet slots while the two deputies should be reserved for the youth.

Addressing reporters Wednesday at Parliament, Kedipa chairman and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, nominated MP David Sankok and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said the rights of the disabled need to be fully entrenched in the Constitution.