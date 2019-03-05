Mr Musyoka says the Kenya should liaise with the Italian government to unravel the mystery of the firm that went under receivership after winning the dams tender.

The opposition politician on Tuesday urged the Deputy President William Ruto to give detectives time to conclude investigations.

NDUNG'U GACHANE

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at a section of Jubilee Party members for politicizing the war on corruption.

The opposition politician on Tuesday urged the Deputy President (DP) William Ruto to give detectives time to conclude investigations into allegations that taxpayers lost billions of shillings in tenders for construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams.

“I would like to advise my brother William [Ruto] to stop saying there is no corruption at all. Allow the independent agencies to conclude investigations because constant tongue-lashing of the DCI [Directorate of Criminal Investigations] and DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] is ruining the legacy the President wants to leave for the nation,” he said.

ITALIAN FIRM

Mr Kalonzo said if Dr Ruto’s assertions were true that no money was lost in the Elgeyo-Marakwet County projects, Kenya should liaise with the Italian government to unravel the mystery of how the company went under receivership after winning the tenders.

“The government must ask the Italian government to assist it to unravel the mystery on how a company that had just been given Sh536 million upfront and another Sh360 million for commitment just went bankrupt,” he said.

Mr Musyoka was speaking on Monday at the Mumbi Catholic Church in Murang’a town where he attended, alongside 17 senators, the burial ceremony of Senator Irung’u Kang’ata’s mother.

As the former vice president was criticizing Jubilee members, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was being grilled at the DCI headquarters for authorizing payment to firms linked to the dam scandal.

Last week, Dr Ruto claimed that Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga was the one behind the flurry of stories linking his allies to mega corruption.

The DP’s allies at the weekend claimed the anti-graft war was targeted at him to weaken his chances for winning the presidency in the 2022 General Election, whose campaigns the President ordered halted in vain.

UHURU RECORD

Mr Musyoka also defended Mr Kenyatta’s development track record in Mt Kenya region, calling his critics malicious and liars.

“I have heard leaders recounting the development projects, including roads and water projects, and some have been credited to the Deputy President. But we must know that they have been implemented with the blessings of the Head of State,” Mr Musyoka told the mourners.

The Wiper leader was reacting to Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s remarks that the roads promised by Mr Ruto, including Mukuria Hungu-Kayuyu-Gwa Thamnaki Road was near complete while works Murang’a-Kiriani road — also promised by the DP — were about to start.

The debate about the President’s track record in the region was sparked by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who claimed Mr Kenyatta was favouring opposition strongholds.