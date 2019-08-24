By JOHN GITHINJI

For several weekends now, nominated MP Maina Kamanda has camped in Nyandarua and this is causing discomfort among elected leaders in the county.

The presence of the long serving politician has forcefully availed Kieleweke politics to Nyandarua where Tangatanga team has been having field day, hosting Deputy President William Ruto on several occasions.

The DP was supposed to be in the county on two consecutive weekends last month but the schedule was interrupted by death of Bomet governor Joyce Laboso.

A visit to Gatimu Girls secondary school in Ol Joroorok sub county that is one of those postponed by Laboso’s death is set to happen early next month.

But many doubt if it will take place considering there is a ban on non-academic visits to schools during national examination term.

Nyandarua Woman Representative, Faith Gitau feels Kamanda is interfering with unity of elected leaders in the county. She terms a lie claim by him that Nyandarua leaders have abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta and were propagating DP’s 2022 succession politics.

“He is lying that we (elected leaders) have abandoned the President. I challenge him to produce any evidence on his claims,” Ms Gitau said.

The Woman representative wondered what interest Kamanda has developed in Nyandarua now when he has always played politics in Nairobi.

“He came to Nyandarua 50 years ago but has never sought a seat in the county. So his heart has never been here and his crusades are suspect,” Gitau said.

The Woman representative challenged Kamanda to declare what seat he was interested in now “since he was behaving like other people who came pretending to assist local people but finally vied for seats in Nyandarua”.

She maintained that Nyandarua leaders were fully behind President Uhuru and his Big Four Agenda development plan.

She said if the President was interested in using somebody to do politics for him in Nyandarua, he would pick a local person and not Nairobi politician.

But former MCA, Wahome Kamoche disagrees with the Woman Rep saying Mr Kamanda sympathised with Nyandarua people after noting they had been abandoned by most of the elected leaders in the succession politics.

“Almost half of the elected leaders in Nyandarua belong to Tangatanga, this left Kieleweke supporters in the county without voice and so Kamanda came to give that voice,” Kamoche said.

The ex-MCA denied that Kamanda is a foreigner in Nyandarua saying he has always lived in the county at Kagaa village in Kaimbaga area since 1957.

“He is not a political tourist but is in Nyandarua to save it from political invaders who come to the county but never spend a night here. Kamanda belongs here and spends his free days in this county,” Kamoche said dismissing those terming the nominated MP as a foreigner.

Kamoche said currently Nyandarua has nobody who can directly take issues of the county to the President except Kamanda.

Kamanda admitted that for one month he has been going around Nyandarua after noting most of the elected leaders had abandoned the President and his Big Four Agenda.

“In Nyandarua it is only (Jeremiah) Kioni, (Amos) Kimunya and Senator (Mwangi Githiomi) who are still supporting the President. I don’t know about the governor. But all the rest of elected leaders are preoccupied with 2022 politics,” Kamanda said.

He said some leaders have become uncomfortable with his crusades of supporting Jubilee in Nyandarua but added that he will not stop and does not need permission from anybody to go to any place in the county.

He challenged the Tangatanga people in the county to also speak on behalf of the many IDPs in Nyandarua who lost their homes and property in Rift Valley and are now living in poverty.

He accused the leaders of failing to initiate development saying the roads being tarmacked in Nyandarua were projects of President Uhuru.

“The MPs have over Sh100 million each in CDF and Woman Rep has million in Affirmative Action Fund but they cannot show what they have done apart from roaming around propagating 2022 politics,” Kamanda said.