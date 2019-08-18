By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata has told off Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru over her remarks that Mt Kenya region is ready for ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022 polls.

The Senate Deputy Majority Chief Whip said the region has only one de facto kingpin in President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said it is President Kenyatta who will give the leaders a political direction in 2022 general election.

POLITICAL DIRECTION

He said Ms Waiguru and any other leader in the region should not purport to speak on behalf of the region. Mr Kangata said any views on the political direction of Mt Kenya region from any quota is personal.

“The views expressed by the governor of Kirinyaga are personal, those of us who come from the region are waiting to hear what President Kenyatta will tell us. He has not told us to support anyone and therefore Ms Waiguru’s views are personal and not do not represent the views of the President,” Mr Kangata said.

Mr Kangata, who spoke during a free medical camp in Kamukabi Primary School in Kigumo on Saturday said the leaders ought to be busy working for their electorate instead of focusing on 2022 elections.

“It’s too early for leaders to speak about 2022 elections when we should be busy delivering the promises we made to the electorate when we were seeking the elective positions,” he added.

POLITICAL ALLIANCE

Ms Waiguru said the region was open to form a political alliance with Mr Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections.

The governor has in the past said she was ready to unite the region at a time when its leaders are torn between backing the President and his Deputy William Ruto.

Ms Waiguru has declared that she will do all she can to call for sobriety among the leaders in the region to support the President and the handshake for the good of the region.