Even as wrangles threaten to tear apart the ruling Jubilee Party, the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) which is led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, has intensified a grassroots campaign in the South Rift in a bid to solidify its popularity in the region.

The Nation has established that after public gatherings were banned last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, Kanu has rolled out a series of online campaigns seeking to revamp itself ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Leading the drive is a group of youth allied to the party under the banner Youth for Kanu, akin to Youth for Kanu ‘92.

REVITALISE PARTY

Nakuru Kanu Branch Chairman Kimani Wa Kimani, who is leading the drive, revealed that the move is meant to revitalise the party which ruled for 39 years between 1963 and 2002 and give it fresh blood that can propel it back to power in 2022.

"We have gone full cycle and we have laid down strategies to propel our leader Senator Gideon Moi to take power in 2022. We have rolled out online campaigns to popularise the party and outshine our rivals in the region, even as we observe social distancing to tame the spread of the coronavirus as advised by the Ministry of Health," said Mr Kimani.

He revealed that after the coronavirus pandemic is contained, the youth will hit the ground and visit every constituency in the region to drum up support for their party leader.

REBRANDING

"Once the country is declared free of the coronavirus disease, the party will embark on a massive re-branding ahead of 2022," added Mr Kimani.

Kanu members familiar with the rejuvenation drive also confirmed that the planned activities will culminate in renaming of the party to Kanu-Fresh in a bid to make the Jogoo party great again.

"Kanu grows stronger every day and it is the only party that has been producing representatives in Parliament since independence. We will continue marshalling support for the independence party,” stated Mr Wanjohi Muhoho.

The youth are conducting the drive on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook groups and Twitter, which have become popular with people.

A WhatsApp group dubbed ‘Friends of Gideon’ and another one dubbed ‘Gideon Moi Foot Soldiers’ have been launched to popularise Kanu and its leader, Senator Moi.

"We are already on the ground telling the public the importance of voting for Senator Moi in the 2022 polls," said Ms Rose Ombati, a member of the groups.

INVADE RIFT VALLEY

The youth say they want to “invade the region” and ensure Kanu has a grip of the South and North Rift, considered to be the strongholds of Deputy President William Ruto.

"In the wake of Covid-19, we are going digital to reach out to all including the youth, who are the majority. WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter are the stadia of today," said one of the youth involved in the campaigns.

DP Ruto and Senator Moi are both eyeing the presidency and have fought for control of the Rift Valley votes which each considers as his base.

WILLIAM RUTO

Dr Ruto is keen on inheriting President Kenyatta’s support and has been penetrating perceived opposition zones even as he seeks to retain his Rift Valley backyard.

It is widely believed that Kanu will enter into an alliance with like-minded parties ahead of 2022. Senator Moi has already embarked on creating networks with other leaders as he seeks to form a formidable alliance.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho are some of the political heavyweights that Kanu is reaching out to form an alliance to beat DP Ruto.

KABARAK DELEGATIONS

In March, after the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi, delegations streamed to Kabarak before public gatherings were banned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kanu launched a campaign to reinvigorate itself with a series of activities that started at the home of the late President Moi.

The activities were said to be part of a 40-day period to mourn Mr Moi.

Kanu had started to use the forums as an avenue to not only seek the views of its supporters on how to revive the part, but also to grow its membership.

More delegations from across the country were scheduled to visit Kabarak to mourn with his family and engage the party leader before Covid-19 hit the country and the meetings were halted.

POLITICAL MANTLE

During the burial of the former President, the Baringo senator was handed a replica of the baton that was synonymous with his father’s 24 years rule, signifying the unenviable responsibility on him to not only revive Kanu, but to return it to the giant it once was.

His elder brother, Raymond Moi, endorsed Senator Moi to take over political leadership from his late father.

Senator Moi then promised to reinvigorate Kanu ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“This is a great honour and I will do my best to strengthen the party,” he said.

His endorsement as the late president’s political heir set the stage for a major political battle between him and his arch-rival DP Ruto.