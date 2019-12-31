By GEORGE MUNENE

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho will not vie for Kirinyaga governor in the 2022 general election.

Dr Kibicho made the announcement on Monday, saying he is not interested in politics given he is the most senior civil servant from the region.

At Kang'aru village in Mwea Constituency, the PS told residents that some influential local leaders have asked him to run for the seat but that he is too busy to consider this.

"When in social gatherings in my village with my friends, some opinion leaders approach and inform me that I'm doing a good job and that I'm better-placed to lead the region. [But] I don't want any political seat," he said.

The minister said his keen interest in the region's development should not be misconstrued as an indicator that he will vie for the position held by Ms Anne Waiguru.

"I meet leaders every month because as a person who comes from this area, I would like to see residents well served and their standards of living uplifted. This is not politicking at all."

QUALITY SERVICES

The PS noted that residents were in dire need of quality services so they expect a lot from him since he is a top civil servant. He said he is concerned as residents are suffering.

"Normally, scores of residents camp at my rural home seeking assistance yet we have elected members of Parliament and other leaders who are supposed to initiate development projects which can benefit them," he said.

The PS spoke of a mother who travelled all the way to Embu Referral Hospital but lost her sick baby while queuing to see the doctor.

"When the woman informed me of what had happened to her baby, I sympathised with her. When I get involved in development, some people think I'm eyeing the county's leadership. It is so sad," he said.

APPEAL

Dr Kibicho reminded leaders that if they work hard, residents will not travel to Embu to see doctors.

He also asked them to stop squabbling and focus on development.

"If we don't help our people when in positions of leadership, then we are good for nothing," he said, and vowed to continue pushing for development despite criticism.

The PS spoke while condoling with local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara, whose 101-year-old mother, Tabitha Wakagio, died recently after a short illness.