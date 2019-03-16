Mr Sifuna said Ms Jumwa is paying the price for disloyalty.

Edwin Sifuna said Ms Jumwa’s case was a closed chapter, accusing Jubilee wing led by Dr Ruto of poking their nose in the affairs of the Raila Odinga-led party

Ms Jumwa was kicked out of the party for openly supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has warned Jubilee leaders to stop meddling in the affairs of their party.

This comes after a section of leaders from Jubilee criticised the party for expelling Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Ms Jumwa was kicked out of the party for openly supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

Mr Sifuna said Ms Jumwa’s case was a closed chapter, accusing Jubilee wing led by Dr Ruto of poking their nose in the affairs of the Raila Odinga-led party instead of solving their own internal wrangles.

“I want to confirm that ODM is intact. Even if we have the handshake, ODM remains ODM and Jubilee also remains so. Let them concentrate on their own party and leave us alone,” said Mr Sifuna.

Mr Sifuna said Ms Jumwa is paying the price for disloyalty.

“I want to tell DP Ruto that you are like the serpent which tricked Eve in the Garden of Eden to eat the forbidden fruit. Aisha did the same and we have now expelled her from the party,” he said.

ODM Nairobi County chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa said that there is no way back for the rebel MP.

“We are not a dictatorial party and that is why we followed the due process to remove her from the party,” said Mr Aladwa.

They were speaking on Saturday during a fundraiser at St Teresa Secondary School in Mlango Kubwa in Mathare Constituency that was organised by the local MP Anthony Oluoch.

The function was also attended by other lawmakers, including Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Saboti MP Caleb Amisis, Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo, Rongo MP Paul Abuor, Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino and nominated MP Geofrey Osostsi.