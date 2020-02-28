By ABIUD OCHIENG

Kenya's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should be emulated by other African countries, Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn have said.

The two have thrown their weight behind the initiative, praising the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as a model for African countries needing the unity necessary to prosper.

They spoke in the country on Thursday, when they met leaders including Garissa Senator Mohamed Haji, chairperson of the BBI Steering Committee, who handed the report to them.

They in turn presented measures Kenya can take to rapidly provide jobs for the youth.

The two also launched their book, "The Asian Aspiration: Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia", which they co-authored with Greg Mills and Emily van der Merwe.

NEXT STEPS

Several local stakeholders have presented reports on what the BBI report should cover, following its launch by the President on November 27, 2019.

However, it remains unclear whether the final report will be adopted and a referendum to embrace it held this year as suggested by majority of politicians.

Earlier on Friday, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua rubbished the manner in which BBI rallies have been organised, saying they have become exclusive and are being used to spread hate.

She described the idea by ODM, Mr Odinga's party, for one to be held by June, as a pipe dream.