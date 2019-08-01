Born in the sprawling Kibera slum in 1962, Mr Waititu, who does not shy away from confronting his critics, is liked and loathed in equal measure.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

By LUCAS BARASA

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu spent a fourth night in remand, even as his application seeking a review of his bail terms will be heard Friday.

Justice John Onyiego directed the lawyers representing Mr Waititu, his wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, and the rest of the accused persons to serve the application to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ahead of the hearing.

However, Ms Wangari was released from Langa'ta Women’s Prison after she met her bail terms. By Wednesday evening Ms Beth Wangui, a co-accused, was yet to post her bail terms as directed.

Meanwhile, another group was still in court racing against time to save the Kiambu boss from spending another night at Industrial Area Remand prison.

In the application to be heard on Friday, Mr Waititu wants the court to reduce his Sh15 cash bail, saying it is excessive. The Kiambu Governor also wants the court to determine the effect of barring him from accessing his office by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

Mr Waititu has fought and won many political battles. A theatric rabble-rouser, he always creates scenes, saying what other leaders would rather tread carefully on.

When he speaks, it is with an authoritative, and somewhat combative tone.

His rise in politics was phenomenal, but it came with its share of drama and controversy.

In fact, the self-styled “mtetezi wa wanyonge (champion of the vulnerable)” has tried to live up to the expectations of his political admirers.

However, the questions uppermost among most Kenyans is whether the Mr Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, will survive his current woes, given his arraignment on graft claims and a court order barring him from his office.

Since he joined politics as Njiru Ward councillor in 2002, became deputy mayor in the defunct Nairobi City Council, MP and assistant minister before losing to Evans Kidero in the 2013 Nairobi gubernatorial race, there is no denying that the fiery Kiambu politician is of a different breed.

His trademark unrelenting broadsides and political tirades, sometimes have sustained him over the years, and saw him clinch the Kiambu gubernatorial seat in the last general election.

But his theatrics and remarks have sometimes landed him in trouble, but he has always reinvented himself.

In 2012, he was forced to apologise for urging the eviction of the Maasai from Kayole in his Embakasi Constituency following the killing of a street boy.

After the MP's remarks, local residents attacked Maasais in the area, killing two watchmen, and looting and damaging their property. But the court ruled that there was no direct evidence linking the MP to the guards' murder.