The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will on Monday morning present Mr Bernard Imran Okoth’s name to the electoral commission as its nominee for the November 7 Kibra by-election.

The party whose leader is politician Raila Odinga will make the presentation as no appeals had been filed by 5pm Sunday to challenge Mr Imran’s nomination.

Nominated Senator Judy Pareno, chairman of ODM’s National Elections Board (NEB), had constituted a three-member Disputes Resolution Tribunal to receive appeals arising from the nomination.

The three were High Court advocates Jane Matoke and Opondo Katieno, and Jotham Nyukuri.

“Aspirants with complaints were required to present them to Orange House which is open today for the same purpose. [No complaint] had been received by expiry of the appeals window, yesterday,” said Ms Pareno.

Petitioners were required to file their papers upon payment of Sh70,000 to the party.

The submission of names paves the way for the campaign period that will end on November 5.

CONTESTANTS

Mr Imran, brother to politician Ken Okoth, who was Kibra MP until his death on July 26, beat nine other ODM aspirants in the party primaries held on Saturday.

He garnered 4,382 votes while Peter Orero came second with 1,218.

Others who sought the ODM ticket were John Otieno (906), Benson Musungu (524), Christone Odhiambo (417), Tony Ogola (381), Stephen Okello (228), Brian Owino (127), Reuben Ojijo (52) and Eric Obayi (45).

Mr Imran will face off with Macdonald Mariga (Jubilee Party), Eliud Owalo (Amani National Congress) and Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya).

Mr Owalo, Mr Mariga and Mr Butichi were all given direct nominations after their parties chose to avoid the rigors of nomination.

DEADLINE

According to the schedule of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), parties competing in the by-election have until today (Monday) to present their nominees to the commission.

Although the nomination was marred by delays and voters’ names were found to be missing from the party register, the NEB acted swiftly and produced the IEBC register.

The two registers will complement each other in Kibra’s 180 polling stations.

RETAINING SEAT

MPs John Mbadi (Suba South), the leader of minority in the National Assembly, and Simba Arati (Dagoreti North) promised to ensure ODM retains the seat.

“People have often associated our party with all manner of bad things, among them chaotic elections. The fact that the Kibra exercise was conducted in a peaceful manner is positive enough in terms of credibility,” Mr Mbadi said.

“He (Imran) is the choice of the people of Kibra. Social media had been awash with claims that the party had already settled on an individual but this has been proven wrong, the turnout notwithstanding,” he added.

Mr Arati, whose constituency neighbours Kibra, said "prophets of doom, especially those who had been waiting for chaotic nominations, have been exposed".

“We will put all our efforts together to retain this seat. It belongs to us,” said Mr Arati.

“There will be a lot of dams' money flying around. I urge the people of Kibra ... please take the money because it belongs to you but vote for ODM. I say this without any apology whatsoever,” he said.