Football star McDonald Mariga is among the candidates who will compete for the Jubilee ticket for the Kibra by-election, the party’s National Election Board (NEB) has confirmed.

“As by 5.30 pm on Friday, we had received a list of 16 candidates. We are proceeding with interviews and by Monday afternoon, a decision on who will be the Jubilee party ticket flagbearer will be officially announced,” lawyer Andrew Musangi, the Jubilee NEB chairperson, told Nation.

The 32-year-old player who played for Italian football giants Inter Milan is currently without a club. He has previously played for various football clubs around the world among them Real Sociedad, Parma, Helsingborg and Real Oviedo.

Other candidates who have been cleared are Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Oscar Kambona, Bukachi Chapia, Jane Githaiga, Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Timothy Kaimenyi and Geoffrey Mwangi.

The clearance of Mr Mariga comes days after the party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Tuesday denied claims that the midfielder was among the party’s candidates in the forthcoming Kibra mini poll.

The winner of the Jubilee party ticket will face aspirants from other political parties.