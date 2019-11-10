By COLLINS OMULO

The Kibra by-election set the stage for the 2022 general election, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday following the victory by the party's candidate Imran Okoth.

Mr Odinga said the victory showed Kenyans are ready to abandon politics of tribalism and discrimination, "what the Building Bridges Initiative is all about".

“The by-election has shown that tribalism will no longer decide elections as Imran received votes from all tribes," he said.

“Kibra has set an example and shown that Kenyans are tired of politics of lies. They have shown that money cannot decide an election," he said at a thanksgiving rally of at DC Grounds in the Nairobi constituency.

"You can have a lot of money but Kenyans are tired of corrupt leaders. They will take your money but vote for leaders of their choice."

BBI REPORT

The ODM leader said the much-awaited BBI report will soon be handed to he and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The by-election was the first step in showing that the public was ready for the report, he said.

“The report It will put to an end politics of discrimination and of money. It will bring unity among Kenyans. This is the Kenya we want to build. This is what BBI is all about," he said.

"BAT"

Mr Odinga further hit out at Deputy President William Ruto for blaming the party for violence in Kibra.

The former premier equated Dr Ruto to a bat, that is neither a bird nor an animal, and referred to him as a “a two-faced politician”.

He told the DP that the mini poll was a warning sign ahead of what will happen come the next general election.

“You say you are a man of God [but] you are a thug. You are behaving like a bat. Long time ago the bat used to deceive other animals. When it was with the birds it told them how it could fly and perch. It was then welcomed and given food. When it went back to other animals, it told them how it was one of them and that it had ears and teeth. It was then welcomed," he said.

“But at last, both the birds and other animals realised his deception and that was its end."

"BITTERNESS"

Mr Odinga further castigated his political nemesis, saying he became bitter after losing the parliamentary seat despite spending a fortune trying to woo voters.

He said the claim that ODM meted out violence on its opponents during the originated from this bitterness.

Mr Odinga wondered why the DP did not speak of the death in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County.

“They are saying Raila brought violence in Kibra. They are just bitter. They are the ones who killed our person in Ganda,” he said.

In Ganda, Jola Ngumbao, uncle of MCA-elect Reuben Katana, was shot dead in chaos involving Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ODM supporters in the ward.

Investigations into the incident have not been concluded.

RUTO'S CLAIMS

Mr Odinga criticised the DP about a day after he accused the orange party of using violence to intimidate Jubilee Party's agents and supporters in Kibra and demanded an apology from Mr Odinga.

“As Kenyans we demand that Tinga (Mr Odinga) and his party (ODM) unconditionally, unequivocally and publicly renounce the culture of violence, chaos, terror and gangsterism [sic], their signature modus operandi as witnessed in Kibra, and unreservedly apologise to victims past and present for their hurt and loss,” he tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, he said: “We have demonstrated unprecedented resolve in the face of many odds to proudly double our [percentage] presence in a territory otherwise considered a no-go zone and shamed those who betrayed our leader and party.

“In spite of questionable reinforcements, the con-handshake candidate narrative, the violence or intimidation, you went past the gate, the door and voted Jubilee a third of 'bedroom' [sic].”