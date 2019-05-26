By SAMWEL OWINO

The Kieleweke camp in Jubilee party insists that Deputy President William Ruto should resign to continue with his 2022 General Election campaigns.

The camp accused the DP of premature campaigns instead of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

QUIT

Speaking during a church service at ACK Good Samaritan in Kasarani on Sunday, four Members of Parliament told the DP to quit the government so he can have “sufficient time to campaign for the next polls”.

MPs Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) said the DP had abandoned his boss in pushing forward the government’s agenda.

“Why are people busy moving around the country campaigning for the the presidency yet it is not vacant? Let us respect the President and support him. At the right time, let those interested in various seats conduct their campaigns,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

The first-term Jubilee MP said the Ruto camp began 2022 campaigns “just six months after the re-election of President Kenyatta”.

FOUR YEARS

“In our first Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, President Kenyatta told us to work for Kenyans for four years; to stop politics. But within six months, some of our colleagues had started campaigning,” he said.

Mr Kutuny said those unwilling to work with President Kenyatta should resign.

Mr Koinange, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Security, warned politicians against fanning hatred among Kenyans.

Mr Koinange said the country will not plunge into violence again as witnessed after the 2017 General Election “just because of a few selfish politicians”.

TAXPAYER CASH

Mr Waweru urged the Ruto camp to go slow on 2022 campaigns. “Don’t talk about 2022, tell us what you have done with taxpayer cash to improve the welfare of Kenyans,” Mr Waweru said.

Also present were Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and former presidential advisor on education, Dr Kilemi Mwiria.