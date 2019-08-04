The Deputy President has also urged the Jubilee politicians to abandon their factions and steer the country forward as a team.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to unite Jubilee leaders.

The Deputy President has also urged the Jubilee politicians to abandon their factions and steer the country forward as a team.

The DP seemed to address the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke political groupings. Tanga Tanga group backs Dr Ruto's 2022 presidential bid while Kieleweke rallies behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The wrangles largely developed following the March 2018 peace pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

POLITICAL AFFILIATIONS

Dr Ruto, who spoke at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday during a fundraiser, said he would ensure that the Jubilee government delivers its promises to Kenyans.

“I urge Jubilee elected leaders to abandon their political affiliations. We have one leader, who is the President; we are one team with one agenda. I will mobilise all our leaders to go in one direction,” said Dr Ruto, adding that Jubilee government is committed to uniting Kenyans.

He however dismissed those who were against his central Kenya tours, saying he will continue visiting the region to inspect projects initiated by the President.

“I will continue coming to Murang’a as many times as possible to monitor the projects initiated by the President. If anything goes wrong, I will be put to task,” he said.

Dr Ruto, who was hosted by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, was accompanied by over 10 legislators.

HIDDEN CARD

“Our friends joined us with a hidden card to mudsling the work done by Jubilee government and they want to create a prime minister’s position for Raila Odinga and we shall not accept that, we know where the President and his deputy came from and we shall stick to their promises,” Mr Nyoro said.

He gave credit to Dr Ruto on the projects undertaken in his Kiharu constituency.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said although they accepted handshake, they are opposed to some moves being initiated by ODM members.

“The President told us to accept handshake but we won’t allow ODM to call us thieves when we give offerings in churches,” he said.

The leaders vowed to oppose any proposal to put limits on the amount of money that leaders can contribute in churches.

“We can’t be dictated on how much we shall contribute in churches, the bill is being directed to Dr Ruto and we shall oppose it. If one does not want to contribute his money to the church, let him not include us,” Maragua lawmaker Mary Waithira said.

KIELEWEKE

Other MPs who accompanied the DP included Alice Wahome (Kandara) Wangui Ngirichi (Kirinyaga) Antony Kiai (Tetu) Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and James Gakuya (Embakasi South).

Kieleweke group that worshipped at Garage Catholic Church accused Dr Ruto of dividing Mt Kenya leaders.

Led by Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), the lawmakers said they recognised President Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin.

They said that it is Mr Kenyatta who will determine the political direction the region will take.

“The President will remain the region's political leader. It is wrong for anyone to come to divide Mt Kenya leaders for the sake of 2022 election even when the President is urging us to stop premature campaigns,” Mr Ngugi said.

His sentiments were echoed by Ms Mwaniki. "President Kenyatta remains the leader of this region and it is him who will lead in negotiations or direct the political future of Mt Kenya region in 2022," she said.