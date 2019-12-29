By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

Kikuyu elders from Rift valley have pledged support for Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidency bid and asked their counterparts in Central to keep off affairs of the community in their region.

Speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, over the weekend, they defended their move to visit Dr Ruto’s Sugoi home during Christmas festivities.

They also claimed politicians and Mt Kenya 'mafia' are manipulating some of the elders from Central.

TRADITIONS

The council's Rift Valley chairman, Mr Kinyanjui Kamau, said he will continue "supporting and dining" with Dr Ruto as a show of support for his ambition to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kamau refuted claims that they misused traditional Kikuyu regalia meant for members by letting politicians wear it without observing the community's traditions.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Gikuyu Cultural Association, led by national chairman Ndung’u wa Gaithuma, complained about this last week, saying members who desecrated their traditions would be summoned and punished.

But Mr Kamau said the intention was to display the good working relationship between Kikuyus living in Rift Valley and Deputy President as a national leader.

HARMONY

The chairman further asked the Kikuyu community in Central to stop interfering with their relationship with the DP.

“Some council leaders from Central have been fighting us since we visited the Deputy President. Let them know we are living in harmony with the Kalenjin. Kikuyus from Rift Valley shall continue working with the Kalenjin community and supporting Dr Ruto,” he said.

He added, “We are the people living in Rift Valley. We do not want the Central community to dictate to us how we should live with our Kalenjin neighbours. Whenever clashes occur in this region, we are most affected. Central leaders should not dictate how we should make decisions and relate with other communities."

RAILA SUPPORT

The council's Rift Valley coordinator, Bishop Paul Gathuo, said he will continue mobilising the Kikuyu community in Rift Valley to continue supporting the DP ahead of the 2022 general election.

Bishop Gathuo said Dr Ruto is their preferred candidate and criticised as section of the Central elders for supporting Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.