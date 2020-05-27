The senator was ousted as Senate deputy speaker last week on accusations of being disloyal to the party and being disrespectful to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader.

By ALEX NJERU

Immediate former Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki has turned down a new appointment to serve in the Senate Justice committee.

In a press statement, Prof Kindiki said he now wants to focus on serving Kenyans as the senator of Tharaka-Nithi County.

He said he was not interested of the new House responsibility that he came to know of through the press.

“I have learnt through the press that the Jubilee Party has recommended me to serve in another capacity in the Senate.

“I respectfully decline the offer. Henceforth, I want to focus on serving the people of Kenya as the Senator for Tharaka-Nithi County,” wrote Prof Kindiki.

Other senators affected by the changes announced by Senate Majority Leader Kang’ata Irungu (Murang’a) are Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Christopher Lang'at (Bomet), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Linturi Mithika (Meru).