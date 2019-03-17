Kiraitu, Mpuru trade barbs in bitter falling-out

By CHARLES WANYORO

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and East Africa Legislative MP Mpuru Aburi clashed on Saturday, with the erstwhile political allies trading bitter words during funerals.

The two first faced off at Keiya Primary school in Igembe Central during the requiem for Mzee Samson M’Mucheke M’Maroo, 98, who is the father of Multi Media University Vice Chancellor Festus Kaberia.

The scenario was again replayed at the burial of Jennifer Mwari, 85, mother of prominent Laare businessman Kobia Kamukunji.

It started with Mr Aburi saying he was disappointed that Mr Murungi had neglected some areas of the county and most of the senior appointments were concentrated in his Imenti South backyard.

'SHOUTED DOWN'

At one point, a section of the mourners shouted down Mr Aburi with the master of ceremony switching off his microphone.

A county official who hails from Igembe, where Mr Aburi claims was neglected then pointed out that each of the nine sub-counties had equally shared the nine slots for the county Cabinet, with the region also getting the county secretary slot.

And when he stood, Mr Murungi called on the leaders to stop early politics and concentrate on service delivery.

He said he was paving Maua, Laare and Mikinduri roads while 72 of the 100 boreholes sunk by the county government were in Tigania and Igembe area.

“Mpuru should stop inciting people against the county government,” he pleaded.

'OUSTING MUNYA'

At Laare, Mr Mpuru told the governor that he assisted him beat former governor Peter Munya, and consequently lost his Tigania East seat since he went against the grain since Munya hails from Tigania East.

“Those saying that I am interfering with county government should know that I am just speaking out the truth. I helped you removed a tortoise but little did I know that I was hoisting a leopard. I used to go to the mountain and pray for him and now he has let us down,” he told a charged crowd of mourners.

Mr Murungi responded in kind, saying that a leopard did not require any help to climb a tree and would have sailed through even without Mr Aburi’s assistance.

“I thank Mpuru for campaigning for me. But there was a time that I successfully campaigned for the senate seat without his support. However, he says he went to pray for me, does it mean that he loves me more than he loves himself? How come he did not pray for his success in the Tigania East campaigns?” he posed.

Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who were present had called for patience since the county government was still in the early days of its term.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said he was restrained and would not interfere with the county politics unless they interfere with his work.

“The only time I have commented about county politics was only when the county came to open Ndumuru borehole in my absence yet I had asked the devolved government to delay the exercise because I was away. They proceeded to launch it and say that it was a county project yet it was a Sh20m project built by the national government,” he said.