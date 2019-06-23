By GRACE GITAU

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has waded into Jubilee Party's political affairs, asking members to fold up their camps and wait for directions on the 2022 succession debate.

In Mukurwe-Ini constituency, Nyeri County, on Saturday, the minister warned Mt Kenya leaders against undermining party boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kiunjuri, who has been positioning himself to succeed President Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin, emphasised the need for leaders in the region to speak in one voice and rally behind the head of State.

“The Kikuyu community needs to remember that leaders are meant to bring their tribesmen together. They are the pillars that hold the house together. If they continue fighting, the community will be scattered,” he warned.

HUGE RISK

After a meeting with lawmakers in Nyeri Town in 2018, President Kenyatta said he will state his position when the time comes. He said his views will be shocking.

The President has since asked politicians, on several occasions, to set aside their political agenda for now and focus on countrywide development.

However, some supporters of Deputy President William Ruto have continued campaigning for him to succeed President Kenyatta come the next general election.

In reference to this, Mr Kiunjuri warned that disrespect for the President will cost the region when the next government is formed.

“We only have one leader in Mt Kenya leader and that is President Kenyatta. The rest of us are there to provide support. If we do not unite, we will lose,” he told a gathering after distributing avocado seedlings

'BASELESS POLITICS'

CS Kiunjuri accused the leaders of engaging in "baseless politics" instead of addressing the people's problems.

“There is no problem with engaging in politics but it should revolve around buying milk coolers for our people and building roads,” he said.

Last week, President Kenyatta warned Mt Kenya politicians against undermining his authority, saying he will hit back “at the right time”.

On Saturday, Nyeri lawmakers allied to the DP appeared to have heeded President Kenyatta’s warning as evidenced by speeches that bordered on the need to serve the people and shun politics.

FACTIONS

Mukurweini MP Anthoni Kiai, his Tetu counterpart Mwangi Gichuhi and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami said they were only interested in development, not who will become the next President.

“We respect President Kenyatta as our party leader. We are not interested in who is in the Tangatanga and Kitaeleweka camps,” said Mr Gichuhi.

Mr Kiai said they were committed to Jubilee government’s Big Four agenda, on food security, manufacturing, universal health coverage and affordable housing, and will ensure his legacy is secured.

Division among Mt Kenya parliamentarians on the 2022 succession politics has resulted in the formation of factions, with Tangatanga backing DP Ruto's bid for the presidency.

Kitaeleweka, led by Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, saying Dr Ruto is not guaranteed the region's support.