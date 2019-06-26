By FADHILI FREDRICK

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has distanced himself from the politics surrounding meetings by four Cabinet Secretaries now accused of plotting to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

In Bwiti, Kwale County, on Wednesday, Mr Kiunjuri said he was not aware of the meetings at Hotel La Mada by his colleagues Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Peter Munya (Trade) and James Macharia (Transport).

"I have not been in Nairobi for a long time ... I don't know what happened," he told the media after distributing 20,000 hybrid cashew nut seedlings to farmers.

BIG FOUR

Mr Kiunjuri said his main concern as a minister was service to all Kenyans through spearheading government projects under the Big Four agenda, on affordable housing, food security, universal health coverage and manufacturing.

"I was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy [William] Ruto to serve all Kenyans. That is why I'm here today, accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya," he said.

"Our main concern is the Big Four agenda that will help improve living standards."

SUMMONSES

The four CSs were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to shed light on the alleged assassination plot but Mr Macharia did not turn up.

The summonses were in the wake of an anonymous letter that has circulated on social media since last week.

It is said that a CS opposed to the meetings by his colleagues from the Mt Kenya region wrote the letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming the idea was to stop Dr Ruto from becoming President.

POLITICAL TEMPERATURES

The document has raised political temperatures and left open divisions within the ruling Jubilee Party.

However, Mr Kiunjuri neither confirmed nor denied claims of division among Cabinet Secretaries while lawmakers from DP Ruto's camp remained silence on the alleged assassination plot.

Politicians from Mt Kenya have rubbished the claims and accused Dr Ruto of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and plotting to scuttle Central region leaders.