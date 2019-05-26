He alleged that farmers were earning peanuts while cooperative societies had huge unpaid bank loans.

Mr Moses Kuria said that the region was not ready to give up on its presidential ambitions.

Mount Kenya region will field a presidential candidate in the 2022 polls, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed.

In a move that is likely to spoil for Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Kuria said that discussions between the region’s elected leaders in the Senate and National Assembly to come up with a presidential candidate were ongoing.

“We are deliberating on how to have our own to become the next president,” said Mr Kuria on Sunday.

Mr Kuria said that the region will form its own political party to be used as a vehicle to State House.

"We are not going to let the presidency go, we can't give out the loaves of bread and the bakery at the same time," he said at Kerugoya St. Thomas Anglican Cathedral in Kirinyaga County.

Accompanied by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, Mr Kuria said Mt Kenya leaders were determined to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires.

Mr Kuria noted that leaders, who were divided after joining the Tanga Tanga and Kiweleweke political camps, were now coming together to chart the way forward.

Mr Kuria also called for the disbandment of a committee formed by President Kenyatta to coordinate reforms in the coffee sector. He claimed the committee had achieved nothing since its formation.

"The committee members are wasting taxpayers’ money," said the legislator who insisted that the coffee sector had deteriorated.

He alleged that farmers were earning peanuts while cooperative societies had huge unpaid bank loans.

"Farmers should left to manage their affairs since the committee is not helping them. They can process the coffee locally and export it without involving middlemen who have been exploiting them,” he added.

Mr Kibiru challenged Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to explain what happened to the coffee shop which her government opened in New York to help local farmers market their produce.

"The governor told us that coffee from local farmers would be exported to New York but farmers are still suffering. She should explain what she is doing to ensure farmers do not continue earning peanuts," he said.