The death of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has dealt a huge blow to Deputy President William Ruto, who has been working to consolidate his support in the South Rift ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Dr Ruto used Bomet to make a serious political statement to his rivals in the Rift Valley, considered to be his stronghold, by defeating Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto.

Dr Laboso, who died of cancer at Nairobi Hospital, helped clip the wings of the CCM leader who was engaged in a supremacy battle with the Deputy President, leaving the former vocal Council of Governors chairman wounded.

The former deputy Speaker, who had sought treatment in the UK and India before returning to the country on July 14, garnered more than 175,000 votes, compared to Mr Ruto’s 86,000, as the latter alleged rigging.

Mr Ruto took a low profile after the election until recently when he started marketing CCM, winning the support of former Uasin Gishu gubernatorial contender Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, alias Buzeki.

CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

Dr Laboso’s death is thus expected to hit the DP’s camp hard as she was their key strategist in the South Rift following the appointment of former Kericho Senator Charles Keter to the Cabinet.

Mr Keter is mainly regarded as a technocrat, leaving his successor, Mr Aaron Cheruiyot, to counter the former CoG boss, who is a great grassroots mobiliser.

The by-election that followed Mr Keter’s appointment was hotly-contested and showed a serious split in Dr Ruto’s basket of votes, with the CCM-backed candidate giving the Jubilee man a run for his money.

Political commentator JM Waiganjo observes that if the former CCM boss does not gravitate towards Mr Ruto’s faction, the latter is likely to lose the support he enjoys in Bomet.

“If the CCM boss goes to Mr Ruto’s camp, the locals’ support will firmly remain under his (the DP’s) camp,” Mr Waiganjo said.

PRESIDENCY

The DP could also earn a lot of sympathy following Dr Laboso’s demise, he added. “If Isaac doesn’t join Dr Ruto, he will further split the Rift Valley votes in 2022,” Mr Waiganjo said.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and the DP are already engaged in the fight for the control of Rift Valley votes to use as a base to catapult them to the presidency.

Dr Ruto hopes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and has already hit the ground running, seeking Kenyans’ backing.

Mr Moi has announced his interest for the top seat and hopes to benefit from the unity among pro-Uhuru Jubilee Party leaders, ODM, Wiper and Kanu.

Already, there was antagonism and demonstrations in Bomet County when Dr Laboso was hospitalised abroad with youth fighting over jobs, making it difficult for Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok to take charge.

VIRTUOUS LEADER

Kericho and Bomet are key in Dr Ruto’s presidential bid as it is home to Kipsigis, the Kalenjin’s biggest sub-tribe.

His main regional challenger, Mr Moi, hails from the North Rift. On Monday, Dr Ruto mourned Dr Laboso “as having exemplified the strength of a woman: gentle yet firm, intense, hardworking, resilient and pragmatic”.