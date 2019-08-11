Mr Kamanda said that leaders implicated in graft should step aside and stay away from office until their cases are heard and determined.

He asked leaders to stop engaging in early 2022 campaigns but focus on helping President Kenyatta deliver his development agenda.

He said that it is President Kenyatta who will give direction of which way to go in 2022.

By COLLINS OMULO

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has hit out at politicians opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The lawmaker has asked the anti-BBI team to wait for the task force to release its report instead of casting aspersions.

The legislator said that political leaders should stop getting jittery over the initiative that was formed after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga last year.

COMPARE REPORT

Mr Kamanda, who said he supports the BBI, added that Kenyans should be given the chance to compare the report from the BBI team and the Punguza Mizigo initiative that being fronted by Dr Akuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance party.

"Let us wait and see the report from Building Bridges Initiative and compare it with the other one (Punguza Mizigo) to see which one will make the lives of Kenyans easier," said Mr Kamanda.

He was speaking on Sunday during a church service at St Anthony Engineer Catholic Church in North Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

He was accompanied by Ntonyiri MP Maoka Maore, Nyandarua County Woman Representative Faith Gitau, Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya and a host of other leaders.

The former Starehe constituency lawmaker reminded central Kenya leaders attacking the President that he is still the region's kingpin.

GIVE DIRECTION

"President Uhuru is still central's kingpin and I believe that when the time comes, he will show us the (political) direction to take," he said.

"Let us respect each other as leaders and stop 2022 politics until the time comes. Let us support President Kenyatta in his development agenda, " he said.

Mr Maore said leaders opposing the BBI are the same ones who opposed the March, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

"BBI was born to bring peace in the country and that is why President Kenyatta reached out to his opponent Raila Odinga so that they can work together to bring development. Raila found the Jubilee government already in place and he did not ask for any position," said Mr Maore.

GRAFT

"We support President Kenyatta's fight against corruption and let each leader carry his own cross and stop looking for the President at the airport or anywhere else to help them, " said the nominated MP.

He also called Kenyans to participate in the forthcoming national census.

Mr Kwenya said that leaders from central Kenya respect President Kenyatta. He added that there is no rift between the President and his deputy William Ruto.

Ms Gitau called on leaders to unite and support the President and his deputy in delivering their development agenda.

She praised the handshake saying it had brought peace and development in the country.