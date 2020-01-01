By DERICK LUVEGA

Proponents of a major meeting set for Kakamega on January 18 have dismissed claims that it will be about Luhya unity and the naming of a community spokesperson.

The meeting is being spearheaded by Mr Francis Atwoli, Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions.

Luhya leaders opposed to it condemned Mr Atwoli after learning that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was one of those who met at his home to plan the event.

The opponents include Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

They claimed those planning the meeting invited Mr Odinga on December 26, yet they did not involve all Luhya leaders.

BBI REPORT

Mr Oparanya allayed these fears on Wednesday, saying every Luhya is welcome to the meeting that will take place at Bukhungu Stadium.

The county chief, who is also chairman of the Council of Governors, noted the meeting about uniting the community and charting the way forward following release of the Building Bridges Initiative report.

The governor, however, warned against dividing the community along political lines.

"We will have a major BBI meeting. We have heard people claiming it is a meeting on Luhya unity. That is not the case. Some have vowed they will not attend. Whether they come or not, the meeting will proceed," he said.

"We want to chart the our way forward and tell the people what in the BBI will benefit us."

BBI SUPPORT

Mr Oparanya spoke at the second edition of the Anyole Cup at Emusire in Emuhaya, Vihiga County, an event at which he represented Mr Odinga.

He said the ODM leader, who was to be the chief guest at the occasion organised by Luanda MP Mr Chris Omulele (ODM) and Emuhaya's Omboko Milemba (ANC), had travelled to China.

Before the start of the tournament, Mr Milemba and Mr Omulele vowed to support the BBI.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, who was also at the event, threw his weight behind the BBI and said the community will back it for the sake of development.

FULL DETAILS

Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, who spoke after Mr Oparanya, said not all leaders had been involved in plans for the meeting.

Mrs Adagala demanded that other leaders be furnished with the details of the meeting to ensure their full involvement.

Mr Atwoli named Mr Mudavadi Luhya spokesman in 2016 during an event dubbed Bukhungu One.

Speculation is rife that he could use the January 18 event, what he is referring to as Bukhungu Two, to name Mr Oparanya as the next spokesperson.

MUDAVADI'S DISMISSAL

Mr Mudavadi issued a statement dismissing the meeting, accusing the veteran trade unionist of concentrating much on politics instead of addressing the plight of workers.

Said the Amani boss: "It is regrettable that most workers' unions leaderships are today in atrophy. Some trade union leaders flaunt excessive wealth in public while the workers are homeless and going hungry."