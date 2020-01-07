By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Kandara MP Alice Wahome has maintained her hardline stance over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership even as two opposing political factions clashed Monday over her remarks.

Ms Wahome, who spoke for the first time over her comment that President Kenyatta wants to cling to power after the expiry of his term in 2022, said she merely spoke the truth.

“I only said that the democratic space should not be interfered with. The President should understand that our economy is not good. People should not deal with the messenger; they should address the message and respond instead of idle talk as if they have nothing else to do,” the MP said during an interview with a local vernacular station.

The MP also fought claims that she and her Jubilee Party’s Tangatanga brigade have been receiving money from Deputy President William Ruto to oppose the President.

“If they claim that we are receiving money from the DP, which is untrue, they should [also] accept that they receive money from the Office of President,” the MP said.

MEMBERS PICK SIDES

She said since her remarks at the burial of reformist Charles Rubia last week, she has received positive feedback.

“I have received very positive feedback from all over the country, with people congratulating me for my courage of telling the President what many can’t do,” the MP said.

Nevertheless, two factions clashed at Kenol town in Murang'a County.

Trouble started when the group opposed to the MP stormed the venue of the morning press conference being addressed by another group.

BRAVE LEADER

The press briefing was being aired live on a vernacular TV station. Those opposed to the MP said they would not allow any person to disrespect the President.

“We shall not allow the MP or any other leader to disrespect the Head of State. If the supporters want to issue a statement, let them go to Malindi where the MP chose to issue the disparaging remarks,” a faction led by former councillor Alex Mbote said.