By DAVID MUCHUI

A lawmaker has accused a section of politicians of using the Building Bridges Initiative to drive a wedge between the President and his deputy.

Tigania East MP Josphat Kabeabea said the planned repeat BBI public participation exercise was aimed to heightening political temperatures terming it a waste of resources.

Speaking when he inspected the newly built Mikinduri Technical Training Institute on Friday, Mr Kabeabea said the BBI was being used as a platform to disrespect Deputy President William Ruto.

"While the BBI proposals are good and we have all accepted them, we cannot accept another round of public participation after spending Sh10 billion. We should not be creating more positions for individuals but look into ways of creating jobs for many Kenyans," Mr Kabeabea said.

He called for equal measure of respect towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

"We keep saying Jubilee government is one, yet those who support DP Ruto are accused of disrespecting the President. This is why we feel the BBI is being used to sideline the DP. This is the same script when we saw Kieni MP Kanini Kega purporting to represent the President in the presence of the deputy president," the MP said.

