By COLLINS OMULO

A proposed plan to form a unity government continues to gain support with Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo now saying it will go a long way in rebuilding the country’s economy post-coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange Democratic Movement party lawmaker said that a coalition government between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga will offer the most favourable condition for the recovery of the economy.

The country, he said, is currently hurting owing to the coronavirus pandemic that is messed up the economy.

“The way the coronavirus pandemic has battered the economy, and the way it has messed the country – creating massive unemployment, it is only a well-structured coalition government and experts that can revive the economy,” said Mr Odhiambo.

According to a number of politicians allied to the two leaders, plans are already underway to form the government of national unity that will bring on board opposition leaders.

The Gem MP says the move is the surest way to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

He cited the grand coalition government between former President Mwai Kibaki and Mr Odinga after the 2007/2008 post-election violence that also resulted in adverse effects to the country’s economy.

“It has been proven in the past that Kenya can only regain economic fortunes in a coalition situation,” said the MP.

He said the two leading politicians are able to come up with a well-structured coalition government backed up by a team of economic and other experts that will guarantee faster economic recovery.

Already, the government has announced that the economy is expected to grow at a much slower pace of between 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent this year, from an earlier forecast of six percent due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Odhiambo said the country and the economy recovered only months later because of the unity government between Mr Kibaki and Mr Odinga that brought on board all factions and incorporated experts that advised the two leaders.