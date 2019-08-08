alexa The list of MPs, MCAs who attended US conference - Daily Nation
The list of MPs, MCAs who attended US conference

Thursday August 8 2019

National Assembly and Senate Speakers

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka led a delegation of MPs, MCAs and parliamentary staff to a US conference. The delegation was the largest. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.
LUCAS BARASA
By LUCAS BARASA
HELLEN GITHAIGA
By HELLEN GITHAIGA
In an exclusive report on Wednesday, the Nation revealed that Kenya had sent 85 MPs, senators, ward representatives and parliamentary staff to a legislative conference in the US that cost taxpayers millions of shillings.

The lawmakers denied the report and demanded an apology even as Nation learnt that two MPs did not travel due to visa problems.

Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The list was provided by the organisers of the conference.

  • SPEAKERS

Justin Muturi - National Assembly

Ken Lusaka - Senate

  • MAJORITY AND MINORITY LEADERS

Kipchumba Murkomen - Senate Majority Leader

James Orengo - Senate Minority Leader

Cleophas Malalah- Senate deputy Minority Leader

  • PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE COMMISSION

Naomi Shaban - vice-chairperson

Samuel Chepkonga

Aisha Katana

Lonah Mumelo

PARLIAMENTARY STAFF

  1. Jeremiah Nyegenye - Clerk of the Senate
  2. Nelson Ayewoh - Clerk of Senate
  3. Mohamed Ali Mohamed - Deputy clerk, Senate
  4. Daniel Chania - Principal clerk assistant
  5. John Mutega - Principal clerk assistant
  6. Noor Awadh Swaleh Ghalgan - Principal clerk assistant
  7. Moses Lemuna - Third clerk assistant
  8. Crispus Tima - Clerk assistant
  9. Yusuf Shimoy - Clerk assistant
  10. Judy Ndegwa - Legal Counsel, Senate
  11. Aloise Lekulo - Chief Sergeant-at-Arms
  12. Phyllis Makau - Parliamentary Budget Office director
  13. Buchere Brightone - Director of Curriculum, Training and Research
  14. Anthony Thiongo Njoroge - Director of Litigation and Compliance
  15. Shadia Munini Faryd - Deputy Director, PSC Secretariat
  16. Kehinde Olaiya - Deputy director, National Assembly
  17. Chidinma Roseline Osuagwu - Assistant director
  18. Shedho Mohamed Liban - Finance office
  19. Lucianne Limo - Media relations office
  20. Rose Kisiangani - Principal research officer
  21. Mohamed Sani Tahir - Administrative officer

  22. Edwin Wandabusi - Personal assistant to Speaker, Speaker’s office

SENATORS

  1. Susan Kihika
  2. Aaron Cheruiyot
  3. Ali Abdullahi
  4. Beth Mugo
  5. Mutula Kilonzo Jr
  6. Falhadfa Iman
  7. George Khaniri
  8. Eric Mogeni

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

  1. Kimani Ichungw’ah
  2. Cecil Mbarire
  3. Charles Njagua (cancelled travel)
  4. Asha Hussein
  5. Adan Keynan (cancelled travel)
  6. Ben Momanyi
  7. Julius Mawathe
  8. Mutunga Kanyuithia
  9. Nyaga Muchiri
  10. Omboko Milemba
  11. Tecla Tum
  12. Daniel Tutoek
  13. Ken Chonga
  14. Hassan Mohamed
  • COUNTY ASSEMBLIES SPEAKERS

John Kaguchia - Speaker, Nyeri

George Ndotto Mutua - Speaker, Kitui

  • COUNTY ASSEMBLIES STAFF

Kipambi Ntele - Deputy clerk, Kajiado

Grace Nganga - Senior clerk assistant, Nyandarua

Robert Mwalu Musyoka - Deputy clerk, Makueni

  • COUNTY ASSEMBLIES FORUM

Judy Oduma - Chief Executive Officer

Esther Ndile - vice-chairperson

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES

  1. Joseph Masiaya - Kajiado MCA
  2. Esther Wanjiku Muhoho - Nyandarua MCA
  3. Milkah Wanjiru - Nyandarua MCA
  4. Lillian Gathua - Majority whip, Nyeri
  5. Chege Mwaura - Nairobi MCA
  6. David Mbithi - Nairobi MCA
  7. Geoffrey Mbuthia - Nairobi MCA
  8. Jacqueline Kamwaro - Nairobi MCA
  9. Millicent Mugadi - Nairobi MCA
  10. Moses Ogeto - Nairobi MCA
  11. Oluoch Odalo - Nairobi MCA
  12. Mark Mugambi - Nairobi MCA
  13. Rose Kemunto Otondo - Kisii MCA
  14. Christopher Mwambingu - Taita Taveta MCA

*OTHERS

Jane Ngugi - Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Rebah Wabwile - Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Samuel Teum - Member, County Assembly of Kenya

*It is not clear which roles this are.