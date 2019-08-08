The list of MPs, MCAs who attended US conference
Thursday August 8 2019
In an exclusive report on Wednesday, the Nation revealed that Kenya had sent 85 MPs, senators, ward representatives and parliamentary staff to a legislative conference in the US that cost taxpayers millions of shillings.
The lawmakers denied the report and demanded an apology even as Nation learnt that two MPs did not travel due to visa problems.
Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.
The list was provided by the organisers of the conference.
- SPEAKERS
Justin Muturi - National Assembly
Ken Lusaka - Senate
- MAJORITY AND MINORITY LEADERS
Kipchumba Murkomen - Senate Majority Leader
James Orengo - Senate Minority Leader
Cleophas Malalah- Senate deputy Minority Leader
- PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE COMMISSION
Naomi Shaban - vice-chairperson
Samuel Chepkonga
Aisha Katana
Lonah Mumelo
PARLIAMENTARY STAFF
- Jeremiah Nyegenye - Clerk of the Senate
- Nelson Ayewoh - Clerk of Senate
- Mohamed Ali Mohamed - Deputy clerk, Senate
- Daniel Chania - Principal clerk assistant
- John Mutega - Principal clerk assistant
- Noor Awadh Swaleh Ghalgan - Principal clerk assistant
- Moses Lemuna - Third clerk assistant
- Crispus Tima - Clerk assistant
- Yusuf Shimoy - Clerk assistant
- Judy Ndegwa - Legal Counsel, Senate
- Aloise Lekulo - Chief Sergeant-at-Arms
- Phyllis Makau - Parliamentary Budget Office director
- Buchere Brightone - Director of Curriculum, Training and Research
- Anthony Thiongo Njoroge - Director of Litigation and Compliance
- Shadia Munini Faryd - Deputy Director, PSC Secretariat
- Kehinde Olaiya - Deputy director, National Assembly
- Chidinma Roseline Osuagwu - Assistant director
- Shedho Mohamed Liban - Finance office
- Lucianne Limo - Media relations office
- Rose Kisiangani - Principal research officer
- Mohamed Sani Tahir - Administrative officer
Edwin Wandabusi - Personal assistant to Speaker, Speaker’s office
SENATORS
- Susan Kihika
- Aaron Cheruiyot
- Ali Abdullahi
- Beth Mugo
- Mutula Kilonzo Jr
- Falhadfa Iman
- George Khaniri
- Eric Mogeni
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
- Kimani Ichungw’ah
- Cecil Mbarire
- Charles Njagua (cancelled travel)
- Asha Hussein
- Adan Keynan (cancelled travel)
- Ben Momanyi
- Julius Mawathe
- Mutunga Kanyuithia
- Nyaga Muchiri
- Omboko Milemba
- Tecla Tum
- Daniel Tutoek
- Ken Chonga
- Hassan Mohamed
- COUNTY ASSEMBLIES SPEAKERS
John Kaguchia - Speaker, Nyeri
George Ndotto Mutua - Speaker, Kitui
- COUNTY ASSEMBLIES STAFF
Kipambi Ntele - Deputy clerk, Kajiado
Grace Nganga - Senior clerk assistant, Nyandarua
Robert Mwalu Musyoka - Deputy clerk, Makueni
- COUNTY ASSEMBLIES FORUM
Judy Oduma - Chief Executive Officer
Esther Ndile - vice-chairperson
COUNTY ASSEMBLIES
- Joseph Masiaya - Kajiado MCA
- Esther Wanjiku Muhoho - Nyandarua MCA
- Milkah Wanjiru - Nyandarua MCA
- Lillian Gathua - Majority whip, Nyeri
- Chege Mwaura - Nairobi MCA
- David Mbithi - Nairobi MCA
- Geoffrey Mbuthia - Nairobi MCA
- Jacqueline Kamwaro - Nairobi MCA
- Millicent Mugadi - Nairobi MCA
- Moses Ogeto - Nairobi MCA
- Oluoch Odalo - Nairobi MCA
- Mark Mugambi - Nairobi MCA
- Rose Kemunto Otondo - Kisii MCA
- Christopher Mwambingu - Taita Taveta MCA
*OTHERS
Jane Ngugi - Member, County Assembly of Kenya
Rebah Wabwile - Member, County Assembly of Kenya
Samuel Teum - Member, County Assembly of Kenya
*It is not clear which roles this are.