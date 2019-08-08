By LUCAS BARASA

By HELLEN GITHAIGA

In an exclusive report on Wednesday, the Nation revealed that Kenya had sent 85 MPs, senators, ward representatives and parliamentary staff to a legislative conference in the US that cost taxpayers millions of shillings.

The lawmakers denied the report and demanded an apology even as Nation learnt that two MPs did not travel due to visa problems.

Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The list was provided by the organisers of the conference.

SPEAKERS

Justin Muturi - National Assembly

Ken Lusaka - Senate

MAJORITY AND MINORITY LEADERS

Kipchumba Murkomen - Senate Majority Leader

James Orengo - Senate Minority Leader

Cleophas Malalah- Senate deputy Minority Leader

PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE COMMISSION

Naomi Shaban - vice-chairperson

Samuel Chepkonga

Aisha Katana

Lonah Mumelo

PARLIAMENTARY STAFF

Jeremiah Nyegenye - Clerk of the Senate Nelson Ayewoh - Clerk of Senate Mohamed Ali Mohamed - Deputy clerk, Senate Daniel Chania - Principal clerk assistant John Mutega - Principal clerk assistant Noor Awadh Swaleh Ghalgan - Principal clerk assistant Moses Lemuna - Third clerk assistant Crispus Tima - Clerk assistant Yusuf Shimoy - Clerk assistant Judy Ndegwa - Legal Counsel, Senate Aloise Lekulo - Chief Sergeant-at-Arms Phyllis Makau - Parliamentary Budget Office director Buchere Brightone - Director of Curriculum, Training and Research Anthony Thiongo Njoroge - Director of Litigation and Compliance Shadia Munini Faryd - Deputy Director, PSC Secretariat Kehinde Olaiya - Deputy director, National Assembly Chidinma Roseline Osuagwu - Assistant director Shedho Mohamed Liban - Finance office Lucianne Limo - Media relations office Rose Kisiangani - Principal research officer Mohamed Sani Tahir - Administrative officer Edwin Wandabusi - Personal assistant to Speaker, Speaker’s office

SENATORS

Susan Kihika Aaron Cheruiyot Ali Abdullahi Beth Mugo Mutula Kilonzo Jr Falhadfa Iman George Khaniri Eric Mogeni

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kimani Ichungw’ah Cecil Mbarire Charles Njagua (cancelled travel) Asha Hussein Adan Keynan (cancelled travel) Ben Momanyi Julius Mawathe Mutunga Kanyuithia Nyaga Muchiri Omboko Milemba Tecla Tum Daniel Tutoek Ken Chonga Hassan Mohamed

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES SPEAKERS

John Kaguchia - Speaker, Nyeri

George Ndotto Mutua - Speaker, Kitui

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES STAFF



Kipambi Ntele - Deputy clerk, Kajiado

Grace Nganga - Senior clerk assistant, Nyandarua

Robert Mwalu Musyoka - Deputy clerk, Makueni

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES FORUM

Judy Oduma - Chief Executive Officer

Esther Ndile - vice-chairperson

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES

Joseph Masiaya - Kajiado MCA Esther Wanjiku Muhoho - Nyandarua MCA Milkah Wanjiru - Nyandarua MCA Lillian Gathua - Majority whip, Nyeri Chege Mwaura - Nairobi MCA David Mbithi - Nairobi MCA Geoffrey Mbuthia - Nairobi MCA Jacqueline Kamwaro - Nairobi MCA Millicent Mugadi - Nairobi MCA Moses Ogeto - Nairobi MCA Oluoch Odalo - Nairobi MCA Mark Mugambi - Nairobi MCA Rose Kemunto Otondo - Kisii MCA Christopher Mwambingu - Taita Taveta MCA

*OTHERS

Jane Ngugi - Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Rebah Wabwile - Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Samuel Teum - Member, County Assembly of Kenya