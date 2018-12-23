MPs allege plot to bar DP Ruto from 2022 poll

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Two Jubilee MPs have alleged a plot to bar Deputy President William Ruto from contesting the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui and his Belgut counterpart Nelson Koech separately told the Nation that the scheme entailed linking the DP to all manner of financial scandals in Kenya to spoil his name.

“The bashing the DP has received lately over alleged corruption links, including those from rebel MPs Joshua Kutuny (Cherenganyi), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Silas Tiren (Moiben), have the blessings of powerful individuals in the corridors of power,” said Mr Tonui.

Mr Tonui added: “Our colleagues have attempted to link the DP to scandals in the maize, sugar and fertiliser sectors in a bid to drive a wedge between him and his Rift Valley political base … Now we are being told there are turf wars between Mr Ruto and Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i, who is his junior. This is sheer madness”.

Lately, MPs Keter, Kutuny and Tiren have criticised Mr Ruto over a barrage of issues, including failure to assist farmers in the North Rift to be paid for maize supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board.