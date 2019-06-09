By GITONGA MARETE

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has been criticised over his planned motion seeking to limit the amount of money people should contribute in churches.

The ODM chairman has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and proposed amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act that will cap harambee contributions to Sh100,000.

CORRUPTION

The motion is being seen to as aimed at Deputy President William Ruto who has sparked a storm with his church fund raisers where he has been contributing millions of shillings.

The DP has insisted that he will continue making donations to groups and churches.

While defending Dr Ruto, MPs Rahim Dahood (Imenti North) and Moses Kirima (Imenti Central) said the motion was in “bad faith”. The legislators argued that the enactment of such a law would curtail freedom of worship.

The legislators who spoke at a church fund raiser at Rware Primary School in Imenti Central on Saturday, said the law would limit people’s generosity in matters of faith. They questioned how Mr Mbadi had arrived at the Sh100,000 figure.

MOTION

“Fund raisers have helped a lot of people in Kenya and we cannot be done away with simply because some individuals imagine that the money being given is obtained by corrupt means,” said Mr Dahood who added that the motion was doomed to fail.

“You cannot purport to stop people from contributing in churches simply because you think politicians are giving money from the proceeds of corruption. The church is not only for politicians and such a legislation, if passed, would affect everybody,” the MP added.

Mr Kirima said those proposing that church contributions should be limited to stop interfering with church activities.

SH10 MILLION

“Each individual gives money in church according to how he has been blessed. If one has Sh10 million and wants to give out Sh5 million, why stop them? If another one wants to build the entire church, you cannot stop him on claims that the money is got through corruption,” Mr Kirima said.