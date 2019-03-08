Deputy President William Ruto has sought to clarify that only Sh7 billion was lost, and not Sh21 billion as has been widely reported.

The MPs were outraged after the DP told off those attacking him, including Mr Odinga, for wading into the debate on the dams scandal.

The three, Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Mr Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) also rubbished Dr Ruto's claim that he is the custodian of govt projects.

By PETER MBURU

Three Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have defended their leader Raila Odinga following attacks by Deputy President William Ruto who claimed he lacks authority to lecture on corruption.

The three, Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Mr Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) also rubbished Dr Ruto’s claim that he is the custodian of government projects.

“He need not to contradict officers serving in the same government with him. It amounts to sabotaging investigations when he attacks constitutionally sanctioned independent offices such as the DCI [Directorate of Criminal Investigations] and EACC [Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission],” Mr Nyamita said.

The MPs were outraged after the Mr Ruto told off those attacking him, including Mr Odinga, for wading into the debate on the dams after he clarified that the amount involved in the Arror and Kimwarer projects was Sh7 billion, and not Sh21 billion as had been widely reported.

“To therefore go in public and mislead Kenyans that it is your principal duty to be concerned about numbers and what is stolen, when in fact it is you and your henchmen in whose direction the stench from this fatting is coming from is arrogance of the highest order,” said Mr Oluoch.

Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings on Friday, the MPs also faulted Mr Ruto’s claim that the war on corruption has been politicised and is targeting specific individuals.

They said the war on corruption seems politicised because of ethnic bias in appointments for top government jobs.

On Thursday, Mr Ruto said he would be failing in his duties if he did not follow up on the projects contained in the Jubilee manifesto.