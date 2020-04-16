By SAMWEL OWINO

Lugari MP Ayub Savula wants the government to provide masks to Kenyans as it steps up the war on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Savula and other MPs also raised concerns about the price of the masks and the unregulated manner in which they are being sold.

They asked the government to clear the air on how the masks can be used to protect the masses against the virus.

Mr Savula has sponsored a motion that seeks to compel the government to provide the public with free masks and sanitisers.

He wants authorities to put in place measures to distribute food to vulnerable families in case the country goes into a lockdown.

According to the MP, county governments should prepare to give inputs to farmers for free “in order to boost production and food security”.

He argued that because Covid-19 is a global crisis, Kenya will not import food since other countries have to feed their citizens.

AFFORDABLE, QUALITY MASKS

“The government has taken measures to contain the spread of the disease, including the suspension of learning in schools and minimising gatherings.

All sections of our society, including the National Assembly, must play their role in stopping the disease,” he said.

Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago sought a statement from the Ministry of Health on the measures it has taken to ensure quality masks are affordable and accessible to all.

“It’s clear that wearing a mask protects one from the virus. However, there have been concerns on use of medical grade or N95 masks, which some people feel should be reserved for healthcare workers,” Mr Kago said.

The Githunguri lawmaker wants the ministry to explain what kind of masks Kenyans should have.

Mr Kago said the government should make public the companies it has approved to make masks and their capacity.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina on Friday said garment companies have enough material to produce six million face masks. Kitui County Textile Centre and Eldoret-based Rivatex East Africa Ltd have begun mass production of masks.